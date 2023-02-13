Watermark Retirement Communities Assumes Management of Almaden in San Jose
The Watermark at Almaden will feature Watermark’s award-winning signature programs, exceptional care
For more than 30 years, we’ve been transforming what senior living can be. We believe every person deserves a life filled with purpose, possibility, and joy.”SAN JOSE , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watermark Retirement Communities – the nation’s 10th-leading senior housing operator – has taken over operations for the Almaden in San Jose, now known as The Watermark at Almaden. The company is introducing their signature programs, fine amenities, integrative wellness, and exceptional dining experiences to create an innovative community where people thrive.
— David Barnes, CEO and President of Watermark Retirement Communities
Watermark communities are known for their highly trained and caring associates who put residents at the center of a lifestyle built on choice. With the addition of The Watermark at Almaden, Watermark now features 9 senior living communities in Northern California, 18 across the state, and over 70 communities nationwide.
“For more than 30 years, we’ve been transforming what senior living can be. We believe every person deserves a life filled with purpose, possibility, and joy,” said David Barnes, CEO and President of Watermark Retirement Communities. “We are looking forward to bringing our extraordinary care and service, led by a world-class team of hospitality professionals to the San Jose community.”
The Watermark at Almaden will feature Watermark’s signature programs, such as the award-winning Watermark University program, which builds on residents’ experiences and interests, while also offering luxurious amenities such as year-round outdoor pool and hot tub, spacious art studios, personal training, and integrative wellness programs based on Watermark’s partnerships with premier universities, colleges of medicine and local nonprofits.
ABOUT THE WATERMARK AT ALMADEN
Located in San Jose, The Watermark at Almaden puts residents minutes away from the city’s best shopping, restaurants, entertainment, cultural attractions and green spaces. The residences bring exceptional Senior Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care to the community and creates a new benchmark in senior living, blending ageless style with leading-edge innovation, personal service with luxurious amenities, and a spirited lifestyle with customized care. From the year-round outdoor pool and hot tub to the intimate movie theater and spacious art studio, every architectural element has been designed to evoke beauty, elegance, and life in balance with nature. Visit The Watermark at Almaden for further information.
ABOUT WATERMARK RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES®
Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness, and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune.com. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 70 retirement communities in 22 states coast to coast. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is ranked as the nation’s 10th-leading senior housing operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. Visit watermarkcommunities.com for more information.
Alexander Petti
Take On Communications
+1 209-978-4482
Alexander@takeoncommunications.com