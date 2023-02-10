Fatal Fire in Plymouth Under Investigation 

PLYMOUTH — An early-morning fire claimed one occupant’s life and injured two others, said Plymouth Fire Chief Neil J. Foley, Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

“On behalf of the Plymouth Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this morning’s tragedy,” said Chief Foley. “Our thoughts are with them right now. To the rest of our community, I want to emphasize that working smoke alarms appear to have prevented an even greater loss of life.”

“Please take a minute today to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Test them every month to be sure they’re working properly.”

The Plymouth Fire Department responded the area of 41 Post N Rail Ave. following a Life Alert notification at 5:24 this morning. On arrival, firefighters observed smoke and flames coming from the single-story, multi-family dwelling and they were notified that two people were unaccounted for. Firefighters immediately made entry and rescued one adult, who was transported from the scene in critical condition. A second adult suffered fatal injuries. Three other adults escaped, one of whom was transported with less serious injuries. Two Plymouth firefighters suffered minor injuries at the scene.

Based on preliminary evidence, the fire does not appear suspicious. The exact origin and cause remain under joint investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department, Plymouth Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Plymouth District Attorney. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting the displaced residents.

###