Rising Star Cheifah Joins Forces with Hip-Hop Legend Project Pat for New Single “Trapper”

Cheifah, a rising artist from Houston, releases his latest single, "Trapper," featuring hip-hop legend Project Pat.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising artist Cheifah, Troy Jermaine Johnson Jr., has teamed up with legendary hip-hop artist Project Pat to release his latest single, "Trapper," marking a new chapter in his career as he continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop and rap music. This new collaboration between the two artists is set to take the hip-hop and rap world by storm.

Cheifah, a 28-year-old rapper, producer, and entrepreneur, has quickly established himself as a force in the music industry. With 100 million plays on Apple Music and the success of his record label, Top Hit Records LLC, and clothing line, Brownies, Cheifah is proving that he is more than just a one-hit-wonder.

The release of "Trapper" marks a new chapter in Cheifah's career as he continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop and rap music. The song, which features Project Pat, is a powerful statement about the dangers and realities of the drug trade. With its hard-hitting beats and thought-provoking lyrics, "Trapper" will surely be a hit with both Cheifah and Project Pat fans.

Cheifah is thrilled to be working with Project Pat, a true legend in the hip-hop community. "Collaborating with Project Pat was a dream come true for me," says Cheifah. "His influence on the hip-hop and rap genre is undeniable, and it was an honor to work with him on this track. I can't wait for fans to hear the results of our collaboration."

Top Hit Records LLC, Cheifah's record label, is based out of Houston, Texas, and is dedicated to releasing quality music and discovering the best new artists. With a focus on innovation and growth, Top Hit Records is poised to become one of the top record labels in the world.

In addition to his music and business ventures, Cheifah is also known for his tireless work ethic. As a self-proclaimed workaholic, he spends countless hours in the studio, perfecting his craft and creating new music for fans.

The release of "Trapper" is just the beginning for Cheifah as he continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop and rap music. With his passion for innovation and his commitment to quality, there's no doubt he will continue to make waves in the music industry for years to come.

Fans can listen to "Trapper" on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and other popular music streaming platforms..

About Top Hit Records LLC:

Top Hit Records LLC is a Houston-based record label owned by Cheifah, dedicated to releasing quality music and discovering new artists in hip-hop and rap. With a focus on innovation and growth, Top Hit Records LLC aims to become one of the top record labels in the world.

