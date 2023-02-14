Harper’s Trail Winery to Celebrate Final Season
Award-winning winery owners Ed and Vicki Collett announce plans to retire.
In the creation of Harper’s Trail, the Colletts have been instrumental in the development and credibility of the Thompson Valley wine region.”KAMLOOPS, BC, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 16 years in the wine business, Harper’s Trail Winery owners, Ed and Vicki Collett announce their impending retirement. The Colletts will open the tasting room for a final month this May and are inviting the community to come help them celebrate and savour their final vintage. Along with the current vintage, Harper’s Trail will also release an exclusive collection of library wines at this time.
“To have realized our vision of opening a winery and growing premium grapes in the Thompson Valley is a dream come true,” said co-owner Ed Collett. “Despite the hard work and challenges along the way, we wouldn’t change a thing,” adds Collett.” “It took a lot of courage to be the first to step up in a new wine region, but to see the Thompson Valley wine industry emerge and grow into what is now - an official wine appellation - has been, and continues to be, beyond gratifying.”
The Colletts purchased the property in 2007, planted the first vineyard block in 2008, and opened Harper’s Trail, Kamloops’ first winery, in 2012. Since that time, Harper’s Trail has grown to a 5000-case brand producing 100% estate wines grown on the property’s 25.5-acre vineyard. Over the span of 10 vintages, the wines have garnered many top honours in prominent national and international wine competitions.
“In the creation of Harper’s Trail, the Colletts have been instrumental in the development and credibility of the Thompson Valley wine region,” says Kamloops Winery Association Executive Director, Trish Morelli. “They have proven to the wine world the quality of wines coming from this region and have helped to put the Kamloops Thompson Valley on the wine map.” “This is the legacy they leave,” adds Morelli.
In planning for their retirement, the Colletts have listed the winery for sale and hope to find a reputable successor to take Harper’s Trail to the next level. The winery is currently on the market and listed with Cushman & Wakefield.
“It's definitely bittersweet,” comments co-owner Vicki Collett. “Although we are excited to retire and ready to move on to the next stage of our lives, we really enjoy welcoming guests to the winery and take great pride in introducing people to the quality of wines from this region.” “We will miss that,” says Collett.” “We have immense gratitude for our staff, our loyal customers, and industry stakeholders who have supported us along this journey.”
To celebrate and share their final vintage, the Colletts will open the tasting room one last time this coming May. Special savings on remaining inventories will be offered.
The winery will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in May, including a happy hour special with live music on Fridays from 5pm to 7pm.
