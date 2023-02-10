Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,646 in the last 365 days.

Tipiliuke: World-Famous Fly Fishing, Hunting & Leisure Lodge in Patagonia

KENNESAW, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled on a private, 50,000-acre ranch in the foothills of the Andes mountains, Tipiluke is considered by many sportsmen and women to be the world’s premier hunting and fishing destination. It includes prime stretches of the famed Chimehuin and Quilquihue rivers, where prolific mayfly hatches from November through May create ideal conditions for fly fishing. It’s all easily arranged through hassle-free booking at High Adventure Company, the leader in international sporting destinations.

In addition to the rivers, Tipiluke lodge offers bountiful hunting opportunities for red stag, California quail, and Russian boar. It is home to some of the world’s biggest free-range red stag and has been called “one of the best-kept secrets in the wing shooting world” by Shooting Sportsman magazine.

High Adventure Company president and CEO John Burrell has personally developed Tipiluke as a destination over the past 20 years, drawing visits from sportsmen and women worldwide.

An outdoors industry veteran and wildlife biologist, Burrell has developed the quality and abundance of Tipiluke’s wild game amidst one of the world’s most beautiful settings. “Patagonia has become one of the world’s top destinations for fly-fishing, and Tipiluke is the essence of the Patagonia experience,” Burrell said. “Its beauty is breathtaking, and the fishing and hunting are fantastic. Every fly-fisher owes it to themselves to experience this wonderful place at least once.”

The Tipiluke Lodge, managed by Burrell’s partners Kevin and Mary Jo Tiemersma, is one of only two in South America named in the authoritative Taschen’s Favourite Hotels guide. Tipiluke was the Winner of the World’s Top Fishing Lodge Award from Sporting Classics Magazine. It features fine dining, luxury accommodations, a top-notch spa, and easy access to a Jack Nicklaus golf course.

Along with numerous destinations in North America, High Adventure Company operates lodges and organizes trips in Africa, South America, Central America, Europe, and New Zealand. Exotic game enthusiasts have opportunities to observe and capture images of the world’s most exciting species on High Adventure photo safaris in Africa and India. The company also offers lodge management and consulting services and collaborated with Auburn University to launch a degree program in Wildlife Enterprise Management, one of only two in the United States.

Complete information on High Adventure Company’s lodges, outings, and management and consulting services can be found at HighAdventureCompany.com

Dani Renfroe | Account Executive
SOURCE OUTDOOR GROUP
+1 770-535-6028
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Tipiliuke: World-Famous Fly Fishing, Hunting & Leisure Lodge in Patagonia

Distribution channels: Companies, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.