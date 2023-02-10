Tipiliuke: World-Famous Fly Fishing, Hunting & Leisure Lodge in Patagonia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled on a private, 50,000-acre ranch in the foothills of the Andes mountains, Tipiluke is considered by many sportsmen and women to be the world’s premier hunting and fishing destination. It includes prime stretches of the famed Chimehuin and Quilquihue rivers, where prolific mayfly hatches from November through May create ideal conditions for fly fishing. It’s all easily arranged through hassle-free booking at High Adventure Company, the leader in international sporting destinations.
In addition to the rivers, Tipiluke lodge offers bountiful hunting opportunities for red stag, California quail, and Russian boar. It is home to some of the world’s biggest free-range red stag and has been called “one of the best-kept secrets in the wing shooting world” by Shooting Sportsman magazine.
High Adventure Company president and CEO John Burrell has personally developed Tipiluke as a destination over the past 20 years, drawing visits from sportsmen and women worldwide.
An outdoors industry veteran and wildlife biologist, Burrell has developed the quality and abundance of Tipiluke’s wild game amidst one of the world’s most beautiful settings. “Patagonia has become one of the world’s top destinations for fly-fishing, and Tipiluke is the essence of the Patagonia experience,” Burrell said. “Its beauty is breathtaking, and the fishing and hunting are fantastic. Every fly-fisher owes it to themselves to experience this wonderful place at least once.”
The Tipiluke Lodge, managed by Burrell’s partners Kevin and Mary Jo Tiemersma, is one of only two in South America named in the authoritative Taschen’s Favourite Hotels guide. Tipiluke was the Winner of the World’s Top Fishing Lodge Award from Sporting Classics Magazine. It features fine dining, luxury accommodations, a top-notch spa, and easy access to a Jack Nicklaus golf course.
Along with numerous destinations in North America, High Adventure Company operates lodges and organizes trips in Africa, South America, Central America, Europe, and New Zealand. Exotic game enthusiasts have opportunities to observe and capture images of the world’s most exciting species on High Adventure photo safaris in Africa and India. The company also offers lodge management and consulting services and collaborated with Auburn University to launch a degree program in Wildlife Enterprise Management, one of only two in the United States.
Complete information on High Adventure Company’s lodges, outings, and management and consulting services can be found at HighAdventureCompany.com
Dani Renfroe | Account Executive
In addition to the rivers, Tipiluke lodge offers bountiful hunting opportunities for red stag, California quail, and Russian boar. It is home to some of the world’s biggest free-range red stag and has been called “one of the best-kept secrets in the wing shooting world” by Shooting Sportsman magazine.
High Adventure Company president and CEO John Burrell has personally developed Tipiluke as a destination over the past 20 years, drawing visits from sportsmen and women worldwide.
An outdoors industry veteran and wildlife biologist, Burrell has developed the quality and abundance of Tipiluke’s wild game amidst one of the world’s most beautiful settings. “Patagonia has become one of the world’s top destinations for fly-fishing, and Tipiluke is the essence of the Patagonia experience,” Burrell said. “Its beauty is breathtaking, and the fishing and hunting are fantastic. Every fly-fisher owes it to themselves to experience this wonderful place at least once.”
The Tipiluke Lodge, managed by Burrell’s partners Kevin and Mary Jo Tiemersma, is one of only two in South America named in the authoritative Taschen’s Favourite Hotels guide. Tipiluke was the Winner of the World’s Top Fishing Lodge Award from Sporting Classics Magazine. It features fine dining, luxury accommodations, a top-notch spa, and easy access to a Jack Nicklaus golf course.
Along with numerous destinations in North America, High Adventure Company operates lodges and organizes trips in Africa, South America, Central America, Europe, and New Zealand. Exotic game enthusiasts have opportunities to observe and capture images of the world’s most exciting species on High Adventure photo safaris in Africa and India. The company also offers lodge management and consulting services and collaborated with Auburn University to launch a degree program in Wildlife Enterprise Management, one of only two in the United States.
Complete information on High Adventure Company’s lodges, outings, and management and consulting services can be found at HighAdventureCompany.com
Dani Renfroe | Account Executive
SOURCE OUTDOOR GROUP
+1 770-535-6028
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram