Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 34 Graduation
February 10, 2023
MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the graduation of 24 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy today. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 18 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
During the six-week academy, graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.
The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 34 Graduates:
Lillian Arvello
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Allison Barrett
Miramar Police Department
Bianca Bernhard
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Kimberly Cone
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Jamie K. Davis
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
Jordan Fleishman
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Yvonne Ganivet
Miami Beach Police Department
Christina Gering
Seminole County Sheriff's Office
Tarie Holley
Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General
Hannah Lynch
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Connie Martin
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
Staci Mussmacher
Palm Beach Police Department
Shawna Nathman-Deyo
Plantation Police Department
Megan Nowakowski
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Lauren Pacheco
Pasco Sheriff's Office
Lucy Papp
Collier County Sheriff's Office
William Pinder
Marion County Sheriff's Office
Hazzel Pravia
Broward Sheriff's Office
Meagan Ralle
Pasco Sheriff's Office
Cassie Rhodes
Office of the State Attorney
Kia Richardson
Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General
Amanda Sinatra
Coral Springs Police Department
Nicole Tarry
West Melbourne Police Department
Yadira Valtierra Luna
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
