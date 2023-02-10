Submit Release
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 34 Graduation

For Immediate Release
February 10, 2023
 
MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the graduation of 24 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy today. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 18 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
 
During the six-week academy, graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.
 
The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.
 
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 34 Graduates:
 
Lillian Arvello
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
 
Allison Barrett
Miramar Police Department
 
Bianca Bernhard        
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
 
Kimberly Cone          
Collier County Sheriff's Office
 
Jamie K. Davis           
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
 
Jordan Fleishman       
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
 
Yvonne Ganivet         
Miami Beach Police Department
 
Christina Gering        
Seminole County Sheriff's Office
 
Tarie Holley   
Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General
 
Hannah Lynch
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Connie Martin            
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
 
Staci Mussmacher      
Palm Beach Police Department
 
Shawna Nathman-Deyo         
Plantation Police Department
 
Megan Nowakowski  
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
 
Lauren Pacheco          
Pasco Sheriff's Office
 
Lucy Papp      
Collier County Sheriff's Office
 
William Pinder          
Marion County Sheriff's Office
 
Hazzel Pravia 
Broward Sheriff's Office
 
Meagan Ralle 
Pasco Sheriff's Office
 
Cassie Rhodes
Office of the State Attorney
 
Kia Richardson          
Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General
 
Amanda Sinatra         
Coral Springs Police Department
 
Nicole Tarry   
West Melbourne Police Department
 
Yadira Valtierra Luna
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001

