Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 34 Graduation

February 10, 2023



MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the graduation of 24 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy today. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 18 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.



During the six-week academy, graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.



The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.



Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 34 Graduates:



Lillian Arvello

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office



Allison Barrett

Miramar Police Department



Bianca Bernhard

Monroe County Sheriff's Office



Kimberly Cone

Collier County Sheriff's Office



Jamie K. Davis

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office



Jordan Fleishman

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office



Yvonne Ganivet

Miami Beach Police Department



Christina Gering

Seminole County Sheriff's Office



Tarie Holley

Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General



Hannah Lynch

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Connie Martin

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office



Staci Mussmacher

Palm Beach Police Department



Shawna Nathman-Deyo

Plantation Police Department



Megan Nowakowski

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office



Lauren Pacheco

Pasco Sheriff's Office



Lucy Papp

Collier County Sheriff's Office



William Pinder

Marion County Sheriff's Office



Hazzel Pravia

Broward Sheriff's Office



Meagan Ralle

Pasco Sheriff's Office



Cassie Rhodes

Office of the State Attorney



Kia Richardson

Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General



Amanda Sinatra

Coral Springs Police Department



Nicole Tarry

West Melbourne Police Department



Yadira Valtierra Luna

Monroe County Sheriff's Office



