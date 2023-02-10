Special Needs Community North of Houston Has Bold Vision for 20th Anniversary

Campaign logo Today's and tomorrow's Wranglers (clients) share their thanks for support New Danville: live, learn, work, grow

New Danville proudly reveals its Vision 2025 with the dream to complete it by the end of 2025, its 20th anniversary year.

We’re a small, but mighty, team. We’ll need a lot of prayers and providence, but we are committed to providing more affordable housing, engaging programs and independent lifestyles.” — Eva Aguirre, President and CEO

WILLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Danville, a rural nonprofit community for special needs adults in Willis, Texas, announced the beginning of their Growing…for Living campaign. The initiative is focused on the ambitious goals set out in its Vision 2025; 2025 is the organization’s 20th anniversary.

“We’re a small, but mighty, team,” said President and CEO Eva Aguirre, “and we know that to accomplish our goals we’ll need a lot of prayers and providence, but we are committed to supporting more clients with affordable housing, engaging programs and healthy, independent lifestyles. We will also be adding assisted living to our range of services.”

The campaign title echoes the organization’s tagline: “Live, learn, work, grow.” According to Development Director, Dion McInnis, “Those four verbs constitute the reaching of potential that we aspire to provide to all our clients. Our campaign is a collaborative effort to grow the options for our clients to live their best lives. We are growing for their living.”

Aguirre said, “We received notification from Montgomery County Community Development that we can anticipate funding of our $933,000 request to complete infrastructure development on the south side of our 42 acres, just beyond our current residential area known as Meadowbrook. That notification serves as our ‘starter’s pistol’ to begin the push for funding the rest of the vision. First on the list is 11 new homes that will provide affordable housing for 35 new residents when completed. We need to raise $3 million to build those homes. We can begin the construction when the infrastructure is completed, about 15 months from now. Those homes are just the start. We aim to add new classrooms, a community/recreational center, assisted living, a non-denominational church, trails…there is a lot to our bold vision. Our clients, known as Wranglers, energize us; it is for them that we dream and act.”

McInnis said that the motivation behind the campaign rests on three key questions: 1) What if we are able to increase the number of residents by 100% and day program participants by 50%...what does that mean to their lives? 2) How soon can we add those services? That is up to donors and supporters of our cause. 3) What if we don’t? McInnis said that something a client’s mother said echoes in his mind every day: “It's been our goal to give Ryan the best we could give. The older he gets, the harder it is to find opportunities that will grow and develop him into all God has created him to become. One of our greatest fears is what will happen to Ryan after we are no longer here or able to care for him......today, the possibility of New Danville renewed our hope for his future.....thank you. I know you mentioned possible new housing might not come available until around 2023-2025. We are praying that it's much sooner than that. This is the part where my heart gets very heavy, 2023-2025? There are so many families like ours that need and want help.”

New Danville is located in one of the fastest growing regions of Texas, Montgomery County, just north of Houston. With a growing population comes an increased number of special needs adults and those who need similar services. New state regulations have caused several organizations similar to New Danville to close, putting greater pressure on New Danville to fill the need.

For more information on how to support the project, contact Dion McInnis at Dion.McInnis@NewDanville.org or 936-253-5757. To review the campaign storybook and watch the virtual flyover, go to www.NewDanville.org/Vision2025.

