Stars Shine Bright at New Danville Community for Special Need Adults

Texas Governor's Volunteer Award Diana and Glen Egley named Volunteer Family of the Year

Love of clients and mission leads to great work recognized by others

We have an entire constellation of stars – clients, families, volunteers, donors, board members, staff – that makes New Danville an ‘out of this world’ sort of place for the people we support.”” — Eva Aguirre, President and CEO

WILLIS, TX, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say you can see stars better when you’re out of the city lights. That is certainly the case at New Danville, a rural, nonprofit community for special needs adults in Willis, TX, about an hour north of downtown Houston.

Diana and Glen Egley were recently named as recipients of the Volunteer Family of the Year Award by the Texas Governor’s Volunteer Award program managed by OneStar Foundation. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Honorary Chair of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards, announced the recipients of the 39th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards. These awards, presented in conjunction with OneStar Foundation, honor the exemplary service of individuals, groups, and organizations that have made a significant and measurable contribution to Texas communities through service and volunteering in the past year.

A few months before that, Dion McInnis, New Danville’s development and marketing director, received the Barbara Jordan Media Award in the newsletter category from the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities for his development and production of The Wrangler Gazette monthly newsletter of the organization. The award honors “excellence in the communication of the reality of people with disabilities.”

Just a few months before that, Odette D’Agostino, long-time volunteer and board member received the top award in the Houston Texans Community Quarterback award that honors volunteerism in the Houston area. Accompanying the honor was a contribution of $25,000 to New Danville from the Houston Texans Foundation.

“I don’t think it is the country air and clear skies that make these stars shine bright,” said Eva Aguirre, President and CEO of New Danville. “They shine because of their love for our mission and our Wranglers (clients). We have an entire constellation of stars – clients, families, volunteers, donors, board members, staff – that makes New Danville an ‘out of this world’ sort of place for the people we support.”

