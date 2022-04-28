Nonprofit for Special Needs Adults Creates Original Ballad to Its Clients

A New Danville Direct Support Professional fist bumps with special needs client of the nonprofit New Danville: live, learn, work, grow

"Wranglers' Ballad" conveys what happens at the New Danville and the heart with which it is done; written by two New Danville team members.

How many nonprofits have original songs, written by their team members to honor their clients? I am so because it shows in another way what happens at New Danville, and the heart in which it is done.” — Eva Aguirre, President and CEO

WILLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Danville, a rural nonprofit in Willis, TX, serves special needs adults. They call their clients “Wranglers,” and have created an original ballad to honor the Wranglers and all special needs people. Written by two New Danville team members, Wranglers’ Ballad can be viewed at Ballad.NewDanville.org.

Eva Aguirre, president and CEO of New Danville, said, “I am so proud of Wranglers’ Ballad, particularly because it shows in yet another way what happens at New Danville, and the heart in which it is done, is truly inspiring. That it was created by team members is perfect. How many nonprofits have original songs, written by their team members to honor their clients? We hope we can take this song to the world as a celebration and tribute to our Wranglers and to the special needs population as a whole."

Written by John Massey and Dion McInnis, the ballad’s music video conveys in images what the lyrics describe as the life and heart of New Danville. John, a part of New Danville since it was founded by his sister, has played guitar and sang for most of his life, and has led Wranglers (New Danville clients) in song numerous times. Dion, who started at the Willis nonprofit for special needs adults in March 2021, approached John in May 2021 with an idea – “Would you be interested in working on a song that tells the story of the Wranglers?” Dion took a shot at the lyrics and John worked them to fit a tune that he wrote.

Dion said. “John did a great job taking my early shots at lyrics and modifying them to create the song. His tune gets in your head and never leaves; it is that good. My favorite line that he added is ‘Would you like to try/Maybe something you’ve never dreamed of?’ I think that epitomizes the spirit and culture of New Danville.”

John said, “It had been awhile since I had written a song. My wife, who sang harmony on Wranglers’ Ballad, and I sing at church and we have written a few praise songs, but it has been awhile. I was surprised by Dion’s request, but the idea grew on me quickly. Once the seed was planted, it grew and developed over time. All the staff and volunteers love the Wranglers and I think the song shows it.”

"Wranglers' Ballad" celebrates special needs adults at New Danville and everywhere