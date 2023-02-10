Small Marketing Team In Small Town Made National Impact
Big Deal Marketing, LLC. Had A Fruitful and High-Impact 2022BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, Big Deal Marketing, LLC. (BDM), a full-service marketing agency and small business of nine employees, made a considerable impact on large and small businesses, locally and nationally.
BDM worked with Spartan Investment Group (SIG), which has $458MM worth of assets under management and gained $150MM in equity; they provided marketing services for 56+ of their FreeUp self-storage and RV Park locations. BDM also worked with 360 Painting and ProLift Garage Doors, subsidiaries of Premium Service Brands, which owns 9 home-service brands in 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
Along with other services, BDM shot a documentary for local Master Wildlife Artist Susan Morrison (a former pupil of Andy Warhol.) The film centers on her drawing titled 17 Hands of Power aka “Hans”, which sold for $150K. The team worked closely with Jon Jouvenaux, part owner of BBB Septic and Portable Toilets, which brought in $3.2MM in revenue. Jouvenaux also tasked BDM with the marketing for his new venture called Clean Water Farm, which will aid his primary business (BBB Septic and Portable Toilets) in relieving Northwest Arkansas municipalities of millions of gallons of sewage waste.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, BDM launched a video series called What’s The Big Deal NWA? which highlights small businesses local to Northwest Arkansas. Free of charge, BDM’s purpose was to draw attention to small businesses negatively affected by economic shutdowns. BDM marketed, created merch, and designed assets for the Pea Ridge Mule Jump, held locally in Pea Ridge, Arkansas. This event began in 1985 and has been a staple of the small town.
In 2022, BDM received the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year Award. The BDM team also hired 8 new team members, created over 85 web pages, managed over 208 email campaigns, filmed over 212 minutes of video content, created over 27,248 social media posts, wrote and edited 49 blog posts, developed 30 brand identities, and photographed 203 company headshots.
Anji Peacock, Big Deal Marketing, LLC.’s founder and CEO, said, “To understand the success of Big Deal Marketing, you need to look no further than my amazing team." A team she often refers to as her "wizards behind the curtain." Anji continues, "When adding new team members, the well-being of the existing team culture is paramount. I also rarely hire based on experience, but rather based on potential: The skillsets and talents, especially in digital technology and advertising, are so rich in our younger generations, but this is the same group that often lacks actual on-the-job experience. Hiring based on the skills potential team members can bring to the table has helped to not only add services to Big Deal Marketing’s playbook, which has accounted for substantial growth of the agency overall, while also allowing these individuals the opportunity they deserve to shine.”
About Big Deal Marketing, LLC.: Big Deal Marketing, LLC. is a full-service marketing agency now based in Bentonville, Arkansas, as of 2023. Founded in 2017, they specialize in social media marketing, branding, photography, videography, copywriting, web design, pay-per-click advertising, and more.
