Berg's 78th M&A Intermediary Transaction-ESS-Washington
EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group, the leader in M&A in the Background Screening industry is proud to announce the sale of Employment Screening Services, a Washington state-based Accredited background screening company (CRA) to Universal Background Screening, an Accredited Arizona based CRA.
As the #1 intermediary in the Screening Industry in both the number of deals and total value, this marks Berg Consulting Group’s 78th successful M&A transaction since it's founding in 2000.
We are the experts in the Background Screening industry with 33 years of industry experience, first as an owner of a Screening company that was sold in 1998, and now specializing in consulting to companies in the industry. Our strength is helping Screening companies optimizing their financial goals (both growth and costs reduction) and have become the go-to specialist regarding Mergers & Acquisitions limited to Employment Background Screening and Tenant Screening companies and their providers.
If you are interested in learning more about either selling or buying a business in our industry, please reach out to the experts. Call Evan Zatt at (303) 875-1718 and he can answer any and all of your M&A questions.
Bruce Berg
