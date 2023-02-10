SDDOT Seeks Public Input into the Interstate 29 (Exit 133) Interchange Modification Study

For Immediate Release: Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Brookings and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public meeting open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in the council chambers of the Brookings City-County Government Center, located at 520 3rd St. in Brookings. The public meeting is being held to inform area residents of the beginning of the Interstate 29/Exit 133 Interchange Modification Study.

The corridors being studied include:

I-29 from Exit 132 (U.S. Highway 14 / 6 th Street) to one-half mile north of exit 133

Street) to one-half mile north of exit 133 U.S. Highway 14 Bypass / 18th Street from east of Jackrabbit Avenue to U.S. Highway 14 / 6th Street

The public meeting open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A prerecorded presentation will play on a continuous loop for the duration of the open house. The purpose of the public meeting is to introduce preliminary interchange and crossroad concepts to the public and gather input on those concepts. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend the public meeting and participate in the study. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, March 3, 2023.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, the prerecorded presentation and open house displays will also be available at the study website www.i29exit133.com starting the day of the public meeting, Wednesday, Feb.15, 2023. The meeting presentation will be streamed through a link on the study website. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

