Pool Table Challenge v1.0 released on multiple devices

Pool Table Challenge icon

Pool Table Challenge icon

Pool Table Challenge top down view

Pool Table Challenge top down view

Pool Table Challenge first person view

Pool Table Challenge first person view

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Pool Table Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Mac, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox.

A pool hall as close as a phone or tablet!

Choose from 3 different popular pool games:
- 8-Ball (solids and stripes)
- 9-Ball (sink all 9 balls in order)
- Snooker (alternate between red and colored balls, with automatic scoring)

3 modes of play in each game:
- Player vs Player (take turns, passing device back and forth)
- Easy AI (artificial intelligence)
- Hard AI (artificial intelligence)

2 camera views:
- top-down
- first-person

Easy to use touch movement controls, camera view, and optional calculated ball trajectory indicator.

Extensive Help screens with rules for each type of game and diagrams of movement controls.

Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.

Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with Apple’s new M1 Silicon chip with easy to use mouse and on screen controls.

The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. Angel Hernandez was QA lead, assisted by Patrick Hicks.

According to Ed Magnin, "This is a really fun game, one we can't stop playing ourselves.."

Details:
Seller. Magnin & Associates
Size 106.6 MB
Category. Games
Compatibility
iPhone. Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
iPad. Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.
iPod touch. Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Languages. English
Age Rating. 4+
Copyright. © 2023 Magnin & Associates

Pricing and Availability:
Pool Table Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.

For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.

###

Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Pool Table Challenge video preview

You just read:

Pool Table Challenge v1.0 released on multiple devices

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
Company/Organization
Magnin & Associates
14650 Landmark Blvd #1212
Dallas, Texas, 75254
United States
+1 972-378-4147
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Early in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 45 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All Material and Software Copyright ©2022 Magnin & Associates.

Ed Magnin - Bio

More From This Author
Pool Table Challenge v1.0 released on multiple devices
Skydiving Fever v1.3 - major update
Mine Treasure Challenge v1.0
View All Stories From This Author