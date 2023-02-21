Pool Table Challenge v1.0 released on multiple devices
EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Pool Table Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Mac, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox.
A pool hall as close as a phone or tablet!
Choose from 3 different popular pool games:
- 8-Ball (solids and stripes)
- 9-Ball (sink all 9 balls in order)
- Snooker (alternate between red and colored balls, with automatic scoring)
3 modes of play in each game:
- Player vs Player (take turns, passing device back and forth)
- Easy AI (artificial intelligence)
- Hard AI (artificial intelligence)
2 camera views:
- top-down
- first-person
Easy to use touch movement controls, camera view, and optional calculated ball trajectory indicator.
Extensive Help screens with rules for each type of game and diagrams of movement controls.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with Apple’s new M1 Silicon chip with easy to use mouse and on screen controls.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. Angel Hernandez was QA lead, assisted by Patrick Hicks.
According to Ed Magnin, "This is a really fun game, one we can't stop playing ourselves.."
Details:
Seller. Magnin & Associates
Size 106.6 MB
Category. Games
Compatibility
iPhone. Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
iPad. Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.
iPod touch. Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Languages. English
Age Rating. 4+
Copyright. © 2023 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Pool Table Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Ed Magnin
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
Pool Table Challenge video preview