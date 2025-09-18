New Video Explores Development of 'Arthur's Absolutely Fun Day!' by Magnin & Associates in Honor of its 25th Anniversary

Arthur's Absolutely Fun Day! on Game Boy Color Arthur Game Credits Arthur non-released sequel

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnin & Associates is pleased to share a new YouTube video that explores the making of 'Arthur's Absolutely Fun Day!' which just celebrated its 25th anniversary this month. It also dives into the nearly complete lost sequel Arthur's Sports Challenge for the first time ever.New YouTuber SteelDiver64 interviewed Ed Magnin on his work in development of licensed games in order to create a video about the creation of the first game SteelDiver64 ever played, Arthur's Absolutely Fun Day! released exclusively on the GameBoy Color 25 years ago on Sept 7, 2000.Arthur's Absolutely Fun Day! was one of two console games based on author Marc Brown's Arthur IP published by The Learning Company at the tail end of their ownership under Mattel after a highly publicized acquisition. Arthur remains a top children's franchise today thanks to it's many books and worldwide distribution of its PBS animated series.Links:The Video: https://youtu.be/_ag6hOju9Q0?si=dfQTstZDjWic3kCf YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SteelDiver64

