CHILDREN WILL BE ABLE TO MEET MASHA AND THE BEAR AT DOLPHIN DISCOVERY PUNTA CANA
Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana announced that every weekend in February the children who visit the habitat will meet their favorite characters Masha and the Bear.
We are very excited about this Masha and the Bear event, we are sure that it will bring a lot of happiness to the little ones in the family.”PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, a member of The Dolphin Company family, a worldwide park operator, announced that every weekend in February starting this Saturday the 11th, the children who visit the habitat will have the opportunity to meet their favorite characters Masha and the Bear who will be in the park throughout the day.
— Jesús Sánchez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana
In addition to offering incredible interactions with marine mammals and having "La Isla Pirata", a fun water park in Punta Cana made up of eight different slides and water curtains, palm trees, treasure chests and pirates that make this park a unique and fun place for children, Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana always seeks to be at the forefront with the creation of events that can be enjoyed by both visitors to the destination and locals who live in the Dominican Republic and who are part of the community that the company seeks to positively surprise.
“We are very excited about this Masha and the Bear event, we are sure that it will bring a lot of happiness to the little ones in the family, since they are undoubtedly two individuals from whom they can learn great things while having fun. In addition, their day will be complete if they interact with our wonderful dolphins and get to know the children's water park that same day”, said Jesús Sánchez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana.
With events like this, Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana seeks to create memorable experiences for all its visitors by varying the special events it offers to the public. During the year 2022, it organized various events such as foam parties, special birthday parties, children's parties, among many others, with the aim of pampering all its attendees, from the smallest to the largest.
About Dolphin Discovery:
Dolphin Discovery has contributed, for more than 28 years, to the study and conservation of marine mammals, creating bonds of love and respect through the best interaction experience with these species. The 11 habitats that make up Dolphin Discovery in Mexico and the Caribbean have received more than 12 million people throughout its history and are proudly part of The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America. For more information visit www.dolphindiscovery.com and www.thedolphinco.com
Public Relations Department
The Dolphin Company
+52 998 149 9735
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other