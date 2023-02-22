Rodney Greenup of Greenup Industries is Elected to Serve on the 2023 Executive Committee of C100 Louisiana

RODNEY GREENUP, President of Greenup Industries

C100 Louisiana is a Business Roundtable that promotes public policy to make Louisiana more competitive in retaining and attracting business and industry.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES , February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodney Greenup, President of Greenup Industries, was elected to serve on the 2023 Executive Committee for the Louisiana Committee of 100 Economic Development, Inc (C100).

Created in 1992, the .C100 provides leadership and resources to bring about positive change in government, education and the economy to improve the quality of life for all the people of Louisiana. The C100 is a private non-profit organization whose membership includes the top CEOs of leading private and public companies in Louisiana and University presidents of Louisiana’s institutions of higher learning and serves as Louisiana’s Business Roundtable. The committee chair is Wayne Brown of Brown Builders in Bossier City. The vice-chair is Dr. Phillip Rozeman of Cardiovascular Consultants in Shreveport. And the secretary/treasurer is Scott Ballard of Mandeville’s Ballard Brands. Tim Temple will continue on the executive committee as the immediate past chair.

Rodney Greenup, a New Orleans native, began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 25 years of experience in providing project management and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Greenup Industries, a trusted solutions provider, is also the recipient of several awards, including the Gold Medal Award presented by Shell/Norco, the Contractor Safety award, presented by CAST, Supplier of the presented by Tier III, Emerging Growth Company Award, presented by ACG and many more.

To learn more about Rodney Greenup and Greenup Industries, please call (225) 283-4843 or visit their official website at GreenupInd.com.

About Greenup Industries

As a provider of construction, maintenance, and third-party procurement services, Greenup has expanded quickly since its launch in December 2012. Providing a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance, and staffing services, as well as specialty construction services to its diverse client base, Greenup strives to continually improve its performance and provide added value.

Rodney Greenup
Greenup Industries
+1 225-383-4843
About

Corbec Media is a full-service marketing company. We help you increase the visibility of your brand and show people how your business is unique! Our services include website design, content creation, digital and print advertising as well as full production of video content. Call us today at (504) 236-7919 and let us help you grow your business.

Corbec Media

