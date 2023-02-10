Another Transaction Closed - Yale Associates, Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group is proud to announce that we were the M&A intermediary between S2Verify, a Georgia-based accredited background checking company (CRA) acquiring Yale Associates, a New York-based CRA.
“We appreciate Evan Zatt and everyone at Berg Consulting Group for helping us find this great opportunity,” says Bill Whitford, CEO, S2Verify. Evan was with us every step of the way and look forward to working with Berg again in the near future.”
Tom Farley, the president at Yale Associates said, “Thank you to Evan [Zatt] at Berg Consulting Group for all his help throughout this process. It’s been a long journey but we are just happy that Evan put us in touch with Bill [Whitford], Jim [Zimbardi], and everyone at S2Verify. We couldn’t think of a better fit for Yale.”
This marks Berg Consulting Group’s 77th deal in the screening industry since its founding in 2000. We are the experts in the Background Screening industry with 33 years of industry experience as an owner of a Screening company that was sold in 1998, and now specializing in consulting to companies in the industry. Our strength is in Mergers & Acquisitions limited to Employment Background Screening and Tenant Screening companies and their providers.
Should you have any interest in M&A services including acquiring or divesting, please reach out to Evan Zatt at 303-875-1718 or Evan.Zatt@bergconsultinggroup.com
Should you have any interest in M&A services including acquiring or divesting, please reach out to Evan Zatt at 303-875-1718 or Evan.Zatt@bergconsultinggroup.com
