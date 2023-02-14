Frame 39 by Rick Shands is Literary Tour de Force. Now available in all bookstores & online, everywhere

Frame 39 is available in over 40,000 bookstores, retailers, online and in libraries around the world.

Frame 39 by Rick Shands is Literary Tour de Force

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDON, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Separated by Two Timelines, An Obsessed Architect Intrigues a Curious Screenwriter, as Each Face Humanity’s Oldest Questions

Set in the International Ruins of History, the Mysterious 39 Photos Will Haunt Readers Forever. Frame 39 is available in all bookstores everywhere.

Rebel Books Press announces the debut of the addictive, compelling literary novel Frame 39 by Rick Shands. New author and architect Rick Shands creates a mesmerizing story about believing and knowing certainty and uncertainty and the search for spirituality that has obsessed human beings since the dawn of time.

The story is a colorful, whirlwind journey set in two timelines, where an architect finds his perfect obsession, taking 39 mystifying photos that one day is discovered by a restless writer seeking her next great screenplay.

Like the very twins that pop up throughout this impeccable novel, the journeys of both main characters take them to the same spiritual, historical sites that often share different historical societies and religions. Centered in Malta, the story stretches from Morocco to Kyoto.

This new voice is a literary talent; juxtaposing his novel with different cultures, sexual compulsion, and a devastating crime keeps readers guessing.

Frame 39 is available in over 40,000 bookstores in the US, CA, EU, UK, and in eBook format.

About Author Rick Shands

Born in Princeton, New Jersey, and raised on the Jersey Shore, Rick first moved to the far side of the Atlantic to study architecture at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London.

Returning to the United States, he moved to New York City to complete a master’s in architecture at Columbia University. But the seeds of life abroad had been sown in London. Rick spent the 1990s, mainly in Stockholm, where work took him further abroad to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

These assignments led to further work ‘abroad’ from Sweden, with three years in Malta - which were formative for Frame 39 - followed by: London again, then Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Oman, and Riyadh, before a return to London, where he now continues to reside.

He was once accurately described by a colleague as a ‘peripatetic American architect,” not unlike the journeymen master masons of old. His transition from architecture to literature grew from an abiding fascination with the idea of architecture being like stage sets for innumerable, indeterminate dramas.

Frame 39 grew out of his numerous travels, his sojourn in Malta, and his time in the multicultural milieu of Abu Dhabi, where he began the writing.

“For my sixth birthday, my father took me with a group of friends off on an adventure, a Pontiac ride away from where we lived," said Frame 39 author Rick Shands. "We walked along an abandoned railway line, over a timber trestle bridge, and ‘made camp’ and roasted hotdogs. Beyond, where the rail line perhaps absent-mindedly ended, were the ruins of what I guessed had been a factory: brick walls falling away to reveal red steel beneath. That scene has undoubtedly been the source of my interest in architecture and my abiding, visceral response to ruins. That’s no doubt also, in part, what I am working through in Frame 39, not to mention several buildings I have done over the years.”