The Magic Door, by beloved children's book author Mary Brodsky, Teaches Young Children Hope, Empathy, Acceptance & Love

The Magic Door, by prolific children's book author Mary Brodsky, and published by Rebel Books Press, is now available wherever books are sold.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved children’s book author Mary Brodsky, author of ten top-selling books, announces the timely publication of her new book, The Magic Door, which is now available wherever books are sold. This gorgeous, illustrated children’s book, published by Rebel Books Press, is the perfect message for children everywhere since it offers a powerful story of love, acceptance, peace, and diversity.

Children from babies to toddlers to third graders will treasure this book, where colorful creatures live in a fantastical world, just a trolley ride away. Lorena is the young protector of a special unicorn and all the magical animals in her world. But one day, the unicorn is missing, and she must spring into action to protect all the visitors who love her town, and the welcoming animals waiting for their guests.

The Magic Door is a heartwarming tale of unicorns, magical animals, and a young girl’s determination to protect the magic in her land. Author Mary Brodsky said it’s important to her to always offer children messages of acceptance optimism and love.

“One thing that's especially important to me is the diversity in my books,” said Mary Brodsky. “As someone who has traveled extensively and met people from many walks of life, I learned how beautiful and varied our world truly is. It’s crucial that children see and celebrate this diversity from a young age, and my books featuring characters from different nationalities and backgrounds aim to do just that. I want little ones to understand that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, and personalities.”

The Magic Door is available in the US and around the world, wherever books are sold, including bookstores such as Barnes and Noble, Walmart, Books a Million, and online at Amazon, Apple, etc.

About Mary Brodsky

Mary Brodsky is a mother, grandmother, wife, and author. This beloved children's book author is famous for her stories focusing on diverse characters, and stories that are out in the world, spreading a message of kindness, diversity, and sweetness.

Mary Brodsky has written and published ten books to date, each featuring characters from a wide diversity of cultures.

To learn more, visit https://alwaysandforeverbooks.com/store/magic-door/