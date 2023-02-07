Kordan The Wizard: Children Will Feel Like They’re Inside This Magical Book

Author & Musical Partners Debut New Interactive Children's Dragon/Fantasy Novel, and Offers Clickable & Scannable Original Music and Lyrics

Bob and I were over the moon to create a way for children and people of all ages to really become part of the story by using simple technology to listen to a soundtrack we wrote just for the book.” — David Nos

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kordan the Wizard, the first in a series of three children’s books, debuts today and is available in bookstores nationally, plus in EU, CA, UK, and AU. Author David Nos wrote the dragon, wizard, and giants’ fantasy novel for children over eight, but just like Harry Potter, this book is for everyone.

Kordan The Wizard is an awe-inspiring courtly tale, complete not only with fantastical creatures but also with heroes, heroines, kings and princesses, romance, and magic.

This children’s chapter book is like no other. Sprinkled throughout the novel are interactive original songs and music matched to specific parts of the storyline. David Nos, with his longtime music partner Robert Agner, created this first-ever music-within-a-novel with Kordan The Wizard in 2022. Best of all, all you need is a cell phone or digital device to enjoy the songs and music featured right on the pages.

Inside the print paperback or hardcover book’s pages, readers simply scan a QR code to hear music; in the digital eBook versions, readers can click on a link. With the birth of the musical artists’ new book-friendly clickable or scannable original songs and music, a new label was created: Singing Stores.

“Bob and I were over the moon to create a way for children and people of all ages to really become part of the story by using simple technology to listen to a soundtrack we wrote just for the book,” said author David Nos. “But I promise that even parents will love this story. It’s got it all - plus our original music.”

Music partner Robert Agner agreed.

“David and I have written hundreds of songs, including charting ones, but this is by far the most magical thing we’ve ever done,” said Robert Agner. “Imagine your children already mesmerized in this creative world, and then they can simply click a link or use a phone to open a special QR code, leading to a song made just for that part of the book. It’s a whole new spin on reading!”



Just like the most popular children’s series in history, Harry Potter, the novel tells the story of mystical creatures and characters, such as Kordan The Wizard, the Giant King Ningthus, and the awe-inspiring dragon, Stelth. Kings, princesses, and a colorful menagerie of characters offer readers of all ages a world of wonders where danger, romance, and magic are a reality.

The music is family-oriented and easy listening, with light-hearted themes and pleasant melodies and lyrics. It is also available as the Kordan The Wizard album and is streaming on all major music channels, including Spotify, iHeart Radio, Tik Tok, YouTube Music and many more.

Kordan The Wizard is published by the woman-owned Indie publisher RebelBooksPress.com.

To learn more, visit KordanTheWizard.com