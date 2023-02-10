A Touching Tribute: The Costume Wore By Papiben Honors First Nations at Mister Global

Papiben Takes the Stage as the New Face of Canada at Mister Global

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Papiben, the winner of Mister Global Canada, is set to represent his country at the 8th edition of the world's largest male beauty competition, Mister Global. With over 40 countries participating and thousands of aspiring contestants, this is a massive accomplishment for the tech industry professional turned model.

Papiben's journey to the competition stage began with his love for travel and exploring new cultures. From there, his passion only grew, and he soon found himself competing in various local contests, building a strong portfolio and developing a unique sense of style.

When he heard about Mister Global Canada, he knew he had to give it a shot. The competition, which is the equivalent of Miss Universe for men, was the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his skills and his love for his country on an international stage. He went through a rigorous selection process, impressing the judges with his charm, wit, and, of course, his looks.

Now, as the face of Canada at Mister Global, Papiben is determined to represent his country in the most inspiring way possible. He's chosen a costume that aligns with his values and his mission to empower marginalised communities. The Wood Runner costume represents the spirit of Canada, a country that values freedom, collaboration, and inclusivity.

Papiben is also using this platform to raise awareness about the First Nations and their struggles. Despite being a significant part of the Canadian story, these communities have often been marginalised and their voices ignored. By wearing this costume, Papiben hopes to give a voice to the First Nations and raise awareness about their culture and the importance of supporting and empowering these communities.

In addition to his modelling career, Papiben is also the founder of an organisation that works to empower marginalised communities. The organisation, which was founded in 2020, has been actively working to provide education, resources, and support to those in need. With his platform as Mister Global Canada, Papiben is determined to raise awareness about his cause and continue making a positive impact in the lives of others.

The 8th edition of Mister Global is set to take place in Chiang Mai, Thailand, where Papiben will join 39 other contestants from around the world. The competition will feature a series of events, including a national costume show, a swimwear competition, and an interview with the judges. The winner will be crowned Mister Global and will have the opportunity to use his platform to raise awareness about issues that matter to him.

Papiben's journey to Mister Global is a testament to his passion, determination, and commitment to positively impacting the world. As the new face of Canada, he's ready to take the stage and show the world what he's made of. The competition may be fierce, but with his talent, charisma, and dedication to his cause, Papiben is poised to make a lasting impression on the world.

To learn more about Visually Impactful, a non-profit organization launched by Papiben, visit: https://www.visuallyimpactful.com