Creatio Has Successfully Renewed ISO Certification for Information Security Management

Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its successful renewal of certification for ISO 27001. Once again, the independent audit confirmed Creatio’s high level of data protection and security standard compliance.
ISO 27001 is the world’s best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS) and their requirements. Compliance with the standard, enables organizations of all sectors to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee data and information entrusted by third parties.
ISO 27001 is aimed at improving the effectiveness of information protection measures. Information security systems built on this standard ensure the protection of the CIA triad – the most fundamental concept in cyber security, where C-I-A stands for confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.
ISO 27001 certificate is valid for three years. During the 3-year validity period, an organization must perform certificate maintenance to confirm the ISMS remains compliant, operates as specified, and continually improves. To maintain the certification, the certification body visits the ISMS site at least once a year to carry out a surveillance audit.
In 2022, the audit was performed by Bureau Veritas Certification (BVC), a world leader in consumer product testing, inspection and auditing services. It's the third recertification audit that the company has successfully completed since 2016.
