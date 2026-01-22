Creatio and Wipfli Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Industry-Led Digital Transformation

The partnership combines Wipfli’s advisory expertise with Creatio’s agentic no-code platform to enable smarter automation and greater agility

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced a new strategic partnership with Wipfli, a leading advisory and accounting firm. Together, the companies will help organizations in various industries, including financial services and manufacturing, to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and adapt to changing market demands.As organizations face increasing pressure to move faster, legacy systems often become a constraint rather than an enabler. The partnership between Creatio and Wipfli is designed to remove that friction, empowering businesses to design, launch, and customize business processes without heavy IT dependency. By combining Wipfli’s understanding of industry challenges with Creatio’s agentic no-code platform, clients gain access to AI-powered solutions that are tailored, scalable, and agile.“Our goal is to help organizations adapt and grow without the usual barriers. Business moves fast, and our clients need tools that keep up. With Creatio’s agentic no-code platform, we can offer flexible solutions that make transformation accessible and effective,” said Kyle Aulerich, Partner, Wipfli.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading agentic platform with no-code capabilities for workflow automation and CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Organizations worldwide need technology that adapts as quickly as their business moves,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. “By partnering with Wipfli, we’re extending the reach of our agentic no-code platform through a trusted advisor that understands how to turn strategy into execution. Together, we’re helping companies scale without barriers and drive sustainable growth.”About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.About WipfliWipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. The firm delivers assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing, and technology services, combining national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O’Connell at alicia.oconnell@wipfli.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.