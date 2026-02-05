Southern Illinois’ Egyptian Health Department Adopts Creatio’s Agentic Platform, Anticipating a 50% Reduction in TCO

Regional public-health agency in southern Illinois modernizes operations with measurable results

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced that the Egyptian Health Department has deployed Creatio to unify client care, streamline coordination, and modernize compliance reporting. Early results include a 50% cut in manual work, twice-faster reporting, and a projected 50% reduction in total cost of ownership.The Egyptian Health Department (EHD), serving communities across southern Illinois, coordinates behavioral, social, and physical-health programs for individuals and families. Before Creatio, teams relied on multiple disconnected systems to conduct screenings, reconcile records, and manage referrals—driving up manual work, inconsistencies, and vendor costs.Partnering with Velvetech LLC, EHD adopted Creatio’s agentic no-code platform to centralize its operations and restore full control over data, processes, and reporting. The new environment now unifies screenings, referrals, care plans, and population-health data, supported by a secure client portal, integrated telephony for real-time screening, and one-click CMS/state compliance reporting—turning tasks that once took days into near-instant outputs.“We’re seeing the impact immediately, less manual entry, faster reporting, and a clear path to cutting integration and maintenance costs nearly in half,” said Angela Thomas, Village InCK Project Manager, Egyptian Health Department.A defining element of EHG’s selection was Creatio’s AI-native architecture, designed to support predictive analytics and agentic automation as public-health demands evolve.“What matters most in public health is deploying AI safely,” said Teresa Pickering, CIO, Egyptian Health Department. “Creatio gives us a controlled, governed environment where workflows can evolve without custom code and where AI can eventually help staff identify risks, forecast demand, and support decision-making without adding complexity.”Across the public sector, agencies are under increasing pressure to modernize services, strengthen data governance, and operate with greater transparency. Health departments in particular face growing demands for faster reporting, integrated care coordination, and real-time visibility into community needs. For EHG, adopting an agentic, no-code platform was not just a technology upgrade, it was a strategic response to rising operational complexity and the need for a more resilient, scalable digital foundation.To read the full success story, follow this link About Egyptian Health DepartmentThe Egyptian Health Department (EHD) is a regional public-health agency serving communities across southern Illinois. The department provides integrated healthcare, prevention, behavioral-health support, and community services, coordinating programs that improve outcomes for individuals and families across the region.About Velvetech LLCVelvetech is a digital transformation and software development firm specializing in CRM, AI, telephony, and workflow automation. As a certified Creatio partner, Velvetech delivers complex implementations with a no-code-first methodology, supporting healthcare, financial services, insurance, and public-sector organizations.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic platform for new-era CRM and workflow automation with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows, achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $14,666,734 with no percentage financed with nongovernmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS, HHS or the U.S. Government.

