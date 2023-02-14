BTP Automation Partners with Grapevine on Hotel Compliance Visibility
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Grapevine, the award-winning intelligent remarketing technology that is helping Travel Management Companies (TMCs) to enhance their client offering by significantly improving ancillary attachment rates and capturing in-destination spend.
This partnership leverages both companies' strengths in TMC partnerships to help drive hotel compliance visibility and actions resulting in a comprehensive set of features to support a customer's hotel program.
"Grapevine is delighted to partner with BTP Automation to leverage our autonomous technologies and networks to add value to all stakeholders in travel. BTP has a fantastic team and product, and we're always keen to work alongside complementary businesses with aligned missions.", said Grapevine Founder & CEO Jack Dow.
"Jack and his team at Grapevine are leading the way in AI integration for the corporate TMC. BTP is extremely pleased to call Grapevine a partner as we collaborate to increase value to TMCs, corporate travelers, and suppliers. This is going to be an exciting year in corporate travel innovation.", said BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer.
About Grapevine
Grapevine is an AI technology built to significantly improve how corporate travel agents (TMCs) re-engage with business travellers and drive revenue.
Their AI engine, Marvin, integrates with TMC data sources, identifies booking opportunities, and targets travellers with 'right time, right channel' personalized and bookable recommendations throughout their trip.
Having recently been featured in both The Business Travel Magazine's Tech Hotlist 2022 and Phocuswire's Hot Travel Startups 2023, Grapevine is quickly establishing itself as the #1 recognized player in a previously untapped $84bn+ market.
For more information, please contact Jack Dow, Founder & CEO at Grapevine, at jack@grapevine.travel
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be fully automated, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com
