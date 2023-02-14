Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,354 in the last 365 days.

BTP Automation Partners with Grapevine on Hotel Compliance Visibility

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Grapevine, the award-winning intelligent remarketing technology that is helping Travel Management Companies (TMCs) to enhance their client offering by significantly improving ancillary attachment rates and capturing in-destination spend.

This partnership leverages both companies' strengths in TMC partnerships to help drive hotel compliance visibility and actions resulting in a comprehensive set of features to support a customer's hotel program.

"Grapevine is delighted to partner with BTP Automation to leverage our autonomous technologies and networks to add value to all stakeholders in travel. BTP has a fantastic team and product, and we're always keen to work alongside complementary businesses with aligned missions.", said Grapevine Founder & CEO Jack Dow.

"Jack and his team at Grapevine are leading the way in AI integration for the corporate TMC. BTP is extremely pleased to call Grapevine a partner as we collaborate to increase value to TMCs, corporate travelers, and suppliers. This is going to be an exciting year in corporate travel innovation.", said BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer.

About Grapevine
Grapevine is an AI technology built to significantly improve how corporate travel agents (TMCs) re-engage with business travellers and drive revenue.

Their AI engine, Marvin, integrates with TMC data sources, identifies booking opportunities, and targets travellers with 'right time, right channel' personalized and bookable recommendations throughout their trip.

Having recently been featured in both The Business Travel Magazine's Tech Hotlist 2022 and Phocuswire's Hot Travel Startups 2023, Grapevine is quickly establishing itself as the #1 recognized player in a previously untapped $84bn+ market.

For more information, please contact Jack Dow, Founder & CEO at Grapevine, at jack@grapevine.travel

About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be fully automated, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.

For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com

Annette Cumming
BTP Automation
annette@btpautomation.com

You just read:

BTP Automation Partners with Grapevine on Hotel Compliance Visibility

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.