SABESP – MATERIAL FACT - Change in the Executive Board
SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRASIL, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, elected new members for the Executive Board for the remaining term of office to be ended in June 2023, as follows:
● Mrs. Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira, as Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer, as of March 1st, 2023
Mrs. Pereira earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Universidade Federal Fluminense, an MBA in Finance from IBMEC, an MBA in Controllership and Finance from Universidade Federal Fluminense, and an MBA in Economic Engineering from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro. She worked at Ball as Chief Financial Officer (March 2021 to February 2022), was a Director of the Center of Shared Services for South America, for structuring and implementation (July 2018 to March 2021), and Treasury Manager for South America (2006 to June 2018). She was also Treasury Control and Planning Manager (2003 to 2006) and Treasury Coordinator (2000 to 2003) at Embratel, among other position. She has a Black Belt Six Sigma certification and participated in several courses, training sessions, and conferences on finance, strategy, and leadership in Brazil and abroad and, in November 2022, she concluded the Board of Directors Member course of the Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa (IBGC).
● Mrs. Sabrina de Menezes Correa Furstenau Sabino, as Chief Corporate Management Officer
Mrs. Menezes earned a degree in International Relations from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais and has built a career that combines the experiences of people and business management. She was Head of Talent Acquisition and Management (2020 to 2022) at XP Inc, Head of Research (2017 to 2019) at Egon Zehnder International, Project Leader (2010 to 2017) at Falconi Consultores de Resultado, having worked on productivity, organizational structure, strategic and operating planning projects at several companies, such as Petrobras, Paranapanema, Companhia Energética de Brasília, Vale, and TAM, as well as in public bodies such as the Education Secretariat of Minas Gerais (Secretaria de Educação de Minas Gerais) and the Office of the Chief of Staff of Rio de Janeiro.
Additionally, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on January 30, 2023, the Company informs that, the Board of Directors rectified the resolution on the Executive Board positions that took place on that date. The Executive Officers elected at that meeting will now be responsible for the following Offices:
● Mr. Bruno Magalhães D’Abadia, Regional Systems Office
● Mr. Roberval Tavares de Souza, Metropolitan Office
● Mrs. Paula Alessandra Bonin Costa Violante, Technology, Enterprise and Environment Office
In the year in that the Company completes 50 years of history, for the first time Sabesp will have three women on its Executive Board, which reinforces the commitment of the current management to diversity.
