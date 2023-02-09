Quito Tourism Board promotes Adventure Travel throughout the United States
Located 45 minutes from Quito, the Choco Andino is an ideal area for adventure, scientific, academic, volunteer, and educational tourism, while allowing you to admire the formidable fauna and flora of the region
Starting in Boston the roadshow will take place from February 7 -16 and will make stops in several cities Washington, D.C., New York city, Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about Quito and its surroundings. Each stop will feature presentations, and live demonstrations showcasing the city's rich cultural heritage, delicious cuisine, and breathtaking landscapes.
Quito Tourism goal is to promote the destination aimed to increase travelers from the United States. This roadshow will feature a series of travel industry events and media interviews that will highlight the many unique and exciting experiences that await visitors in Quito.
"Quito is a city unlike any other, with a rich history and a vibrant modern culture," said Cristina Rivadeneira, Head of Quito Tourism Board. "From its stunning colonial architecture to its breathtaking natural scenery, there is something for everyone in Quito. We're thrilled to be able to share this special place with travelers and tour operators from the United States".
Quito is a city of incredible contrasts, visitors can explore the city's rich history at Churches and museums or take in the stunning views from the top of Pichincha, one of the city's many mountains.
The city offers a wealth of outdoor adventures, including hiking, mountain biking, and bird watching in the nearby Andes Mountains, as well as world-class dining, shopping, and nightlife in its modern city center.
"Quito is a gem in South America, and we're excited to share its many wonders with travelers from the United States," said Rivadeneira. "Whether you're looking for adventure, history, or simply a chance to escape and relax, Quito has something for everyone. Including fantastic gastronomy."
This exciting roadshow event will showcase the city's unique culture, history, and beauty, highlighting why Quito is a must-visit destination for travelers.
