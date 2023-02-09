Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,692 in the last 365 days.

Quito Tourism Board promotes Adventure Travel throughout the United States

Quito Basilica view

Quito is a gem in South America, and we're excited to share its many wonders with travelers from the United States

Choco Andino 4

Located 45 minutes from Quito, the Choco Andino is an ideal area for adventure, scientific, academic, volunteer, and educational tourism, while allowing you to admire the formidable fauna and flora of the region

Quito logo

Discover why your story begins in Quito

Quito is a city of incredible contrasts, visitors can explore it's rich history or the stunning views from the top of the Pichincha

From its stunning colonial architecture to its breathtaking natural scenery, there is something for everyone in Quito”
— Cristina Rivadeneira, Head of Quito Tourism Board
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito Tourism Board is proud to announce its efforts to promote travel to the beautiful and historic city of Quito, the capital of the center of World. Known for its well-preserved colonial architecture, picturesque mountain setting, and rich cultural heritage, Quito is quickly becoming one of South America's most sought-after travel destinations.

Starting in Boston the roadshow will take place from February 7 -16 and will make stops in several cities Washington, D.C., New York city, Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about Quito and its surroundings. Each stop will feature presentations, and live demonstrations showcasing the city's rich cultural heritage, delicious cuisine, and breathtaking landscapes.

Quito Tourism goal is to promote the destination aimed to increase travelers from the United States. This roadshow will feature a series of travel industry events and media interviews that will highlight the many unique and exciting experiences that await visitors in Quito.

"Quito is a city unlike any other, with a rich history and a vibrant modern culture," said Cristina Rivadeneira, Head of Quito Tourism Board. "From its stunning colonial architecture to its breathtaking natural scenery, there is something for everyone in Quito. We're thrilled to be able to share this special place with travelers and tour operators from the United States".

Quito is a city of incredible contrasts, visitors can explore the city's rich history at Churches and museums or take in the stunning views from the top of Pichincha, one of the city's many mountains.

The city offers a wealth of outdoor adventures, including hiking, mountain biking, and bird watching in the nearby Andes Mountains, as well as world-class dining, shopping, and nightlife in its modern city center.

"Quito is a gem in South America, and we're excited to share its many wonders with travelers from the United States," said Rivadeneira. "Whether you're looking for adventure, history, or simply a chance to escape and relax, Quito has something for everyone. Including fantastic gastronomy."

This exciting roadshow event will showcase the city's unique culture, history, and beauty, highlighting why Quito is a must-visit destination for travelers.

Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Quito Tourism Board promotes Adventure Travel throughout the United States

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.