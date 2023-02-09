Submit Release
Judge Allison Riggs Formally Invested as Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals

Judge Allison Riggs has been formally invested as Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals during a swearing-in ceremony in the Court of Appeals courtroom on Thursday, February 9. 

Attendees of the ceremony included justices of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, judges of the North Carolina Court of Appeals, and family and friends of Judge Riggs. Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Anita Earls conducted the presentation to the Court, and North Carolina Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud administered the oath of office.

Judge Riggs was appointed to the Court by Governor Roy Cooper after serving as the Co-Executive Director and Chief Counsel for Voting Rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. Previously, she was a Staff Attorney and Senior Staff Attorney at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. Judge Riggs was a civil rights litigator and community lawyer who has served as lead counsel in numerous voting rights cases, including twice arguing before the United States Supreme Court. Judge Riggs received her Bachelor’s Degree, her Master's Degree, and her Juris Doctor from the University of Florida.

Watch the video of the ceremony

