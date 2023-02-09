Judge Allison Riggs Formally Invested as Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals

Judge Allison Riggs has been formally invested as Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals during a swearing-in ceremony in the Court of Appeals courtroom on Thursday, February 9.

Attendees of the ceremony included justices of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, judges of the North Carolina Court of Appeals, and family and friends of Judge Riggs. Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Anita Earls conducted the presentation to the Court, and North Carolina Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud administered the oath of office.