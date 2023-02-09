Representative Amy Walen Passes Three Bills to Senate

OLYMPIA—What happens when HOA’s restrict the ability to house individuals and cities lack flexibility to build more homes, especially affordable housing? Representative Walen, (D- Kirkland) introduced and passed three pieces of legislation to help address this problem. In combination, House Bill 1042 , 1046, and 1054 help cities build more housing and eliminate barriers for households in common interest communities. As of February 8th, all three pieces of legislation were voted out of the House Housing Committee and off the House floor with overwhelming bipartisan support

This legislation comes at a time when the state needs to build over one million homes in the next 20 years. House Bill 1042 would help developers build new housing within existing vacant buildings. By removing certain barriers, the conversion of vacant buildings into residential housing can be streamlined. House Bill 1046 expands financing of affordable housing by increasing the benchmark for area median income. By opening resources to low-income households, opportunities for partnerships between public housing authorities and private developers are improved.

Lastly, House Bill 1054 addresses barriers to housing for owners in common interest communities. Currently, unit owners in an association can limit the number of people occupy a unit for another owner. Yet, the reality is many Washingtonians are increasingly turning to multi-generational living and unit sharing arrangements to address housing unaffordability. HB 1054 would prevent arbitrary occupancy limits being imposed on property owners by homeowner’s associations.

“Everyone is facing the same problem. We need housing”, said Rep. Walen. “Right now, it’s expensive to build, rent, and own. I think this legislation will make our housing goals more feasible. A key part of our overall strategy is stabilizing the housing market, addressing supply shortages, and supporting Washingtonians in maintaining a roof over their head. We get there by increasing financing opportunities, removing barriers for developers, and empowering property owners to use their homes to meet their needs.