Kids win big at Hyde Pond Kids Ice Fishing Derby

Over 90 young anglers came out for the 30th Annual Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby held Feb. 4th at Hyde Pond near Salmon.  The kids had a fun-filled morning learning about fishing and spending time in beautiful winter weather with family and friends. Anglers traveled from far and wide throughout Lemhi County, southeastern Idaho, and a handful from Montana. 

Big fish prizes for the fishing derby were divided into four age categories: 5 and under, 6-8, 9-11, and 12-16. The overall big fish caught during the derby was a 4.6 pound rainbow trout caught by Dylan Rawley in the 12-16 year-old category. 

The remaining big fish winners by age category were: 5 and under Paxton Bowen (6.1 ounce), 6-8 years old Lucas Dingey (13.9 ounce), and 9-11 years old Will Steele (12 ounce). All four winners won a rod and reel combination, along with other fishing supplies, donated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

There were 19 tagged fish swimming around in the pond for the kid’s fishing derby. Any kid who caught a tagged fish during the fishing derby won a $25 cash prize donated by local businesses, organizations, and private citizens. 

This year, only 1 lucky angler brought a tagged fish through the ice during the four-hour fishing derby, but every child went home with a variety of fishing supplies and gift bags donated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Salmon-Challis National Forest. 

“The community support for this event continues to be amazing,” said Brett Kelly, Fish and Game fisheries biologist who helped coordinate the event.  “There were a lot of smiles and happy faces today, so thank you to all the generous sponsors.”    

The derby was sponsored by the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Idaho Fish and Game, with additional support provided by the Bureau of Land Management. Special thanks to all generous tag sponsors: Knights of Columbus, Trout Unlimited-River of No Return Chapter, Salmon River Fly Box, Idaho River Adventures, Barrett’s Lantern, and several local citizens. 

The Hyde Pond Ice Fishing Derby, which is free and open to all children under the age of 16, has become a popular winter event in Salmon. Generous sponsors, local businesses, and an engaged community who make the time to take kids fishing make it possible. Stay tuned for next year’s event planned for late-January or early-February. 

