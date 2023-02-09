Truth and Liberty Livecast for Monday: Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. “Jerry” Boykin
Scheduled on Monday's livecast is Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. "Jerry" Boykin.

Boykin serves as Family Research Council's Executive Vice President. Founded in 1983, Family Research Council (FRC) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to articulating and advancing a family-centered philosophy of public life.
Boykin serves as Family Research Council‘s Executive Vice President. Founded in 1983, Family Research Council (FRC) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to articulating and advancing a family-centered philosophy of public life.
Boykin was one of the original members of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force. He was privileged to ultimately command these elite warriors in combat operations. Later, Boykin commanded all the Army’s Green Berets as well as the Special Warfare Center and School.
In all, Boykin spent 36 years in the army, serving his last four years as the Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence. He is an author and ordained minister with a passion for spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ and encouraging Christians to become warriors in God’s Kingdom.
Boykin and his wife Ashley enjoy spending time with their five children and growing number of grandchildren.
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is the executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
