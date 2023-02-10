25-year BPO veteran Garett Mullins joins Valor Global as Vice President of Sales

About

About Valor Global: Valor Global is a 5,000+ employee, minority-owned, and highly experienced CX BPO solutions provider. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Valor provides extraordinary experiences aligning people, processes, and technology, resulting in the highest quality and performance. At Valor, we infuse culture with our talented team, innovation leveraging best-in-class technology, and operational excellence using LEAN and Agile frameworks. At Valor, our goal is to become an extension of our customer’s team and culture to provide extraordinary service. Our global reach extends from multiple U.S. locations to Costa Rica and the Philippines, giving our customers the flexibility, scalability, bilingual support, and freedom they need to source service operations in the best way to support their business objectives. That means we deliver extraordinary support around the clock. To learn more about Valor Global, visit valorglobal.com.