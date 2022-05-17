Submit Release
Valor Global® Announces John Craine as President

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading provider of world-class customer experience solutions, Valor Global® welcomes John Craine to its team as President. He joined the team in September of 2021.

John comes to us with over 25 years of industry experience leading companies with superior results. He is a trusted leader, mentor, and coach. Among his many successes, John has led customer experience transformations resulting in achieving the coveted J.D. Power & Associates Best in Class Award (#1 in Customer Satisfaction) with multiple organizations across several industry verticals. He is known for his integrity, hard work, competence, fair business practices, and building high-performing teams.

“I’m excited to aid Valor Global in its promise of creating outcome-focused client partnerships. Building a diverse and inclusive community that invests in the individual and the communities where we work/reside and creating economic opportunities globally.”

“We are thrilled to have John join the Valor organization. John brings a unique leadership experience which will help to ensure that Valor’s culture and performance remain intact as we continue to scale,” said Valor Global CEO Simer Mayo.


About Valor Global:
Valor Global is a global leader in providing Outsourced Call Centers to customers worldwide. Valor leverages LEAN methodologies through The VALOR WAY® to provide best-in-class performance-based technical and care support. Headquartered in Arizona with over 4000 global team members and customer support centers worldwide, we deliver cost-effective, 24/7 onshore and offshore support models. Our global reach provides our customers flexibility, scalability, bilingual support, and the freedom they need to source service operations in the best way to support their business objectives. Your customer support can truly be world-class, cost-effective, and around the clock. To learn more about Valor Global, visit valorglobal.com.

Margie Crespo
Valor Global™
+1 602-650-5900
marketing@valorglobal.com
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Telecommunications


