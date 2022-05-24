Valor Global® Announces Brian Timmons as Chief Revenue Officer and Dennis Brian as Chief Financial Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Valor Global®, a leading provider of world-class customer experience solutions, welcomes Brian Timmons to its team as CRO and Dennis Brian as CFO. They joined the team in April.
Brian brings over 25 years of experience in the BPO and CX Technology sales and sales leadership space. He most recently co-founded a CX analytics software company called Topbox which was acquired in December 2020. Brian will lead the Valor’s Client Acquisition, Marketing, and Client Services, Teams.
“I couldn’t be more excited to bring a technology-enabled approach to The Valor Way®,” said Brian. Many BPOs claim to put people first; Valor Global really does, which shows in their results. With the right technologies deployed and managed by our teams, we will deliver even more value to our clients and employees.”
“Brian is a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” said Valor Global President John Craine. “His comprehensive experience will enable our organization to deliver unique frictionless outcome-based solutions to our current and future client partners.”
Dennis brings extensive experience in streamlining financial processes, introducing process improvements, and implementing technology solutions. With over thirty years of various service industry experience, he has helped organizations grow both organically and through acquisition.
“I’m excited to be a part of Valor Global,” said Dennis, “and the positive culture that breeds accountability, an innovative approach to solutions, and a commitment to continuous improvement.”
“The addition of Dennis to our team reinforces our commitment to leverage world-class talent and industry expertise to further expand our capabilities as people-driven culture,” said Valor Global President John Craine.
About Valor Global:
Valor Global is a global leader in providing Outsourced Call Centers to customers worldwide. Valor Global leverages LEAN methodologies through The VALOR WAY to provide best-in-class performance-based technical and care support. Headquartered in Arizona with over 4000 global team members and customer support centers worldwide, we deliver cost-effective, 24/7 onshore and offshore support models. Our global reach provides our customers flexibility, scalability, bilingual support, and the freedom they need to source service operations in the best way to support their business objectives. Your customer support can truly be world-class, cost-effective, and around the clock.
Margie Crespo
Brian brings over 25 years of experience in the BPO and CX Technology sales and sales leadership space. He most recently co-founded a CX analytics software company called Topbox which was acquired in December 2020. Brian will lead the Valor’s Client Acquisition, Marketing, and Client Services, Teams.
“I couldn’t be more excited to bring a technology-enabled approach to The Valor Way®,” said Brian. Many BPOs claim to put people first; Valor Global really does, which shows in their results. With the right technologies deployed and managed by our teams, we will deliver even more value to our clients and employees.”
“Brian is a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” said Valor Global President John Craine. “His comprehensive experience will enable our organization to deliver unique frictionless outcome-based solutions to our current and future client partners.”
Dennis brings extensive experience in streamlining financial processes, introducing process improvements, and implementing technology solutions. With over thirty years of various service industry experience, he has helped organizations grow both organically and through acquisition.
“I’m excited to be a part of Valor Global,” said Dennis, “and the positive culture that breeds accountability, an innovative approach to solutions, and a commitment to continuous improvement.”
“The addition of Dennis to our team reinforces our commitment to leverage world-class talent and industry expertise to further expand our capabilities as people-driven culture,” said Valor Global President John Craine.
About Valor Global:
Valor Global is a global leader in providing Outsourced Call Centers to customers worldwide. Valor Global leverages LEAN methodologies through The VALOR WAY to provide best-in-class performance-based technical and care support. Headquartered in Arizona with over 4000 global team members and customer support centers worldwide, we deliver cost-effective, 24/7 onshore and offshore support models. Our global reach provides our customers flexibility, scalability, bilingual support, and the freedom they need to source service operations in the best way to support their business objectives. Your customer support can truly be world-class, cost-effective, and around the clock.
Margie Crespo
Valor Global®
+1 602-650-5900
marketing@valorglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other