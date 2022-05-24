Valor Global® Announces Brian Timmons as Chief Revenue Officer and Dennis Brian as Chief Financial Officer

About

Valor Global® is a global leader in providing Outsourced Call Centers to customers worldwide. Valor leverages LEAN methodologies through The VALOR WAY® to provide best-in-class performance-based technical and care support. Headquartered in Arizona with over 4000 global team members and customer support centers worldwide, we deliver cost-effective, 24/7 onshore and offshore support models. Our global reach provides our customers flexibility, scalability, bilingual support, and the freedom they need to source service operations in the best way to support their business objectives. Your customer support can truly be world-class, cost-effective, and around the clock. To learn more about Valor Global, visit valorglobal.com.