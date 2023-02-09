Thursday, February 9

Rep. Mena & Sen. Trudeau: Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer

We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. The fact is that high-speed chases are inherently dangerous to everyone involved, including police officers, suspects and passengers, but most importantly the public. This is why, in 2021, the Washington Legislature passed House Bill 1054, creating uniform standards for pursuits. The safety of every person, in every neighborhood, must be at the center of each decision. However, we continue to hear a false narrative, meant to instill fear and provide a simple solution to a complex problem. Changes in Washington’s pursuit law are being blamed as solely responsible for the national spike in crime, auto theft, and the overall safety of our communities. Here are the facts. Continue reading at Bellingham Herald. (Legislative Support Services)

A WA bill would lower the legal driving limit to .05% BAC

SB 5002 got off to a quick start, getting a public hearing and a bipartisan vote out of the Senate Law & Justice Committee at the start of the session. It then got its public hearing in the Senate Transportation Committee, and awaits a vote there before it could go to a vote of the full Senate. The bill is a unique concept in the United States – only Utah has made blood alcohol levels above 0.05% illegal. Washington experienced 745 highway fatalities in 2022, with alcohol or drug impairment playing a role in more than half, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Sen. John Lovick, a former state trooper and SB 5002’s primary sponsor, believes people should not only be safe, they should feel safe. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Taija Perry Cook)

‘Nothing about us without us’ act would require more representation on legislative task forces, workgroups

A new bill being championed by self-advocates with disabilities and other marginalized groups would require more representation in legislative workgroups and task forces. House Bill 1541 would create the “Nothing About Us Without Us” Act. When a legislative workgroup or task force is working on an issue that “directly and tangibly” affects an underrepresented population, the legislature would be required to appoint a representative from that population to the workgroup. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Darya Farivar, D- Seattle, is optimistic it will pass. “If you’re living it and are experiencing it every single day you have valid lived experiences and I would argue the expertise that needs to be included,” she said. Continue reading at KING5.

Associated Press

AG’s Office defends lawmaker use of ‘legislative privilege’

Aberdeen Daily World

Aquatic plant plan in works

Bellingham Herald

Rep. Mena & Sen. Trudeau: Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer.

Capital Press

Washington lawmaker rejects WDFW testimony on wolf bill (Chapman)

Columbian

Zoning key piece of housing puzzle in Clark County, Vancouver

Vancouver seeks comment on American Rescue Plan grant proposals

Everett Herald

Democratic Latinos form a caucus, hospital staffing bill clears a hurdle (Robinson, Ortiz-Self, Davis, Ramos, Saldana, Valdez, Randall, Stonier, Alvarado, Mena, Reeves, Cortes, Simmons)

Editorial: Lawmakers shouldn’t weaken state Public Records Act (Walen, Pollet)

The Inlander

Debate over the lower Snake River dams’ removal has gone on for decades. What will it take to protect the river’s health?

News Tribune

Hogtying is banned in much of WA state. Why is Pierce County’s sheriff OK with the risk?

The Northern Light

Bill in state legislature aims to stop female genital mutilation (Keiser)

Olympian

Senate passes legislation to eliminate advisory votes from ballots (Kuderer)

Olympia is closing its city jail and laying off workers. Here’s what you should know

Puget Sound Business Journal

Washington state has No. 1 aerospace business environment, study finds

Seattle Medium

Opinion: Black Students Deserve Equitable Access To Arts Education

Seattle Times

As traffic death toll mounts, WA looks to help teens with driver’s ed (Liias, Lovick)

Seattle Schools students seek funding for ethnic studies, counselors

Editorial: WA charter school funding perpetuates systemic inequality (Mullet, Wellman)

Opinion: Update WA Medicaid rates to ease long-term care staffing crisis

Spokesman Review

Tax incentives for sustainable jet fuel could soon be coming to Washington (Billig)

Agriculture economist forecasts Washington’s crop outlook

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Pay up to light up: High-potency THC products at risk of higher taxation (Davis)

‘Nothing about us without us’ act would require more representation on legislative task forces, workgroups (Farivar)

KUOW Public Radio

WA will need more clean energy from other states by 2050

WA geographical sites renamed after Black homesteaders

KXLY (ABC)

Some lawmakers want to change requirements for minor sex offenders (Frame)

Q13 TV (FOX)

Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington (Peterson)

Crosscut

A WA bill would lower the legal driving limit to .05% BAC (Lovick, Liias, Saldana)

MyNorthwest

Bill forcing Washington residents to vote advances from committee

Seattle Schools weighs consolidation as enrollment plummets