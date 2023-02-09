Local Firefighters and Police Endorse Aimee Kelley for Boynton Beach City Commission, District 4
EINPresswire.com/ -- Boynton Beach City Commissioner Aimee Kelley recently received the endorsement of local firefighters and police organizations. While on the City Commission, Commissioner Kelley has consistently made public safety a top priority.
As a Boynton Beach City Commissioner, Kelley has worked tirelessly to ensure that the city’s first responders have the necessary resources, tools, and training to keep neighborhoods safe.
After receiving these endorsements, Commissioner Aimee Kelley issue the following statement:
“I am honored to earn the endorsement of our local police and firefighters. I will always make public safety a top priority. I ensured our most recent budget (FY 2022-23) provided our police and firefighters the resources they needed to attract, train and retain the best public safety personnel. These women and men put their lives on the line every day to protect ours, and it is an honor to have their support.
To learn more about Aimee Kelley's campaign for the Boynton Beach City Commission, please visit www.VoteAimeeKelley.com
Commissioner Aimee Kelley Bio:
A resident of Boynton Beach for the last 17 years, Aimee Kelley has a long record of service to the city. In 2018, she was appointed to the Boynton Beach City Commission to fill an empty seat, and in 2019, she left the City Commission after her term expired.
Aimee has long been an active member of her city -- as a member of the City Commission and CRA Board. In December 2019, The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners appointed Aimee to the Advisory Commission on Women as a Board Member and re-appointed her in September 2020. Aimee is also a past member board member of the Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board (CRAAB) and was selected to attend the Florida Redevelopment Association (FRA) Conference in Fort Myers in 2021.
Happily married to her husband Michael with two children, Aimee Kelley has an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies and has worked in the legal field for over 22 years. For the last five years, she has worked as a litigation paralegal for Steinger, Green & Feiner, advocating for injured persons. Her work as a paralegal has contributed to her desire to advocate for residents and work to keep Boynton Beach a city for everyone.
