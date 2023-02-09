Tanya Blanchard of Madison Chase Capital Advisors Selects CNBetter Media as Public Relations Agency of Record
Mortgage loan industry disruptor makes dreams come true by helping African Americans build generational wealth through real estate and homeownership.
I am so excited to team with a public relations firm that sees my vision and believes in my mission to build generational wealth through homeownership.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNBetter Media has been selected as “Public Relations Agency of Record” for mortgage loan industry powerhouse and disruptor, Tanya Blanchard, president and CEO of the Atlanta-based Madison Chase Capital Advisors (MCCA), whose mission is to help families build generational wealth through real estate and homeownership. CNBetter Media will manage Blanchard’s media relations as well as her expert and brand positioning.
"We are extremely excited about this opportunity to serve Tanya and the Madison Chase Capital Advisors family,” shares Candace Ledbetter, principal PR & visibility strategist of CNBetter Media. “Tanya is extremely passionate about disrupting the frustrating disparities that plague the Black community within the mortgage loan industry. She has a superpower to educate, train and present opportunities to build wealth through real estate; especially, where most feel there are none, and we look forward to amplifying her impact in the Black community and this world!”
Blanchard adds, “I am so excited to team with a public relations firm that sees my vision and believes in my mission to build generational wealth through homeownership.”
With an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience in the real estate and mortgage loan industries, Tanya Blanchard is a master negotiator and mortgage broker who is client-focused and results driven. Her company, Madison Chase Capital Advisors, provides comprehensive mortgage and loan brokering services, with affordable closing costs to accommodate any sales price, but her commitment to serving the needs of her clients extends beyond providing mortgage loan options. Tanya also provides financial advice, innovative solutions and advocacy through a matrix of successful business models, banking knowledge and resources that produce superior results!
Tanya is the qualified, engaging, go-to expert voice for conversations and topics surrounding:
• Mortgage Loan Financing
• Financial Literacy
• Curating Wealth and Building Generational Legacy through Real Estate and Homeownership
• Industry Trends and Predictions
This February 2023, Blanchard will also launch her first course offering, “6 Months to 6 Figures: A Loan Officer’s Guide to a Profitable Business,” through the all-new Madison Chase Academy. Backed by her Series 7 and 63 licenses, Blanchard’s expertise will educate established and aspiring loan officers through the 30-day jump start program complete with instructional guided videos, an in-depth companion workbook and a valuable resource guide.
Tanya Blanchard is available for interviews, speaking engagements and appearances. For booking, contact Candace Ledbetter email candace@cnbettermedia.com.
ABOUT MADISON CHASE CAPITAL ADVISORS
Madison Chase Capital Advisors provide comprehensive mortgage and loan brokering services, with affordable closing costs to accommodate any sales price. MCCA offers professional services to both individual and corporate clients. Their commitment to serving the needs of their borrowers are unmatched. For more information, visit www.MCCapitalAdvisors.com.
ABOUT CNBETTER MEDIA
CNBETTER MEDIA is a full-service public relations agency that helps shift people and brands from background noise to household names. Through a strategic mix of media relations, brand and expert positioning, social proof and content strategies, experiential marketing and much more, CNBetter Media successfully helps clients to get in position for the visibility they want and deserve. Since 2014, the agency has had the honor of serving an impressive and diverse roster of clients that span across a variety of industries. Such industries include entertainment (film, television, music and celebrities), sports, real estate, law, food and beverage, community and nonprofit, diversity and inclusion, small minority business, festivals and more. CNBetter Media takes pride in performance and are 100% dedicated to the vision of their clients by making every effort to help them realize their goals. For more information on CNBetter Media, visit www.CNBetterMedia.com and follow @CNBetterMedia on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
