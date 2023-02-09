Caring For Others Announces Honorary Consul General to the Philippines to Speak at 5th International Poverty Forum
International Poverty Forum will take place March 17 at Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta
Poverty is a major issue worldwide, and we are honored to be joined at the International Poverty Forum by the Honorary Consul General.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501(c)(3) on a mission to eradicate poverty, announced that the Honorary Consul General to the Philippines, Raoul Donato, will be a panelist at the fifth annual International Poverty Forum alongside headlining speaker Earvin “Magic” Johnson taking place on March 17, 2023 at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta.
— Eslene Richmond-Shockley, CEO
Mr. Donato was born in Manila, the capital of the Philippines and is a member of the board of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia. He also served as the Philippines’ attaché for the 1996 Olympic Games held in Atlanta.
As previously announced Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be the headlining speaker for the fifth annual International Poverty Forum. Johnson is known for accomplishing virtually everything a player could dream of during his 13-year NBA career, all of which was spent with the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson was a member of five championship teams. He won the Most Valuable Player Award and the Finals MVP Award three times each. He won 5 NBA championships and 3 MVP awards during a Hall of Fame career in which he revolutionized the game. A 12-time All-Star and a nine-time member of the All-NBA First Team, Johnson also won a gold medal with the original Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Wanting to give back to his community, Johnson founded the Magic Johnson Foundation in 1991 and develops programs and supports community-based organizations that address the education, health, and social needs of ethnically diverse, urban communities.
Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said the addition of Donato showcases the nonprofit’s dedication to its international mission.
“Poverty is a major issue worldwide, and we are honored to be joined at the International Poverty Forum by the Honorary Consul General,” Richmond-Shockley said. “But while looking globally, we cannot forget our community at home. This Saturday, February 11th at 10:30am, we will be doing a food and clothing distribution to those in need locally, and we invite the media to come out and see how serious the problem is.”
To make a donation or attend the International Poverty Forum please visit www.internationalpovertyforum.org. To learn more about Caring For Others please visit https://caring4others.org/.
The International Poverty Forum (IPF), one of the programs led by Caring for Others 501(c)(3) is a solutions-driven “think tank” of the best and brightest minds addressing the issue of global poverty. The IPF annually convenes a diverse group of thought leaders from around the world in private, public, and non-profit sectors to help turn ideas into action. The emphasis of the solutions to be addressed during the 2023 forum will be food and housing insecurity. www.internationalpovertyforum.org
