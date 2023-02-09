MDC holds Hunter Education Skills Training Classes in Vienna

Body

VIENNA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at an event in Vienna on March 9. This event is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the classes are designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Prior to attending the event, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office.

The March 9 event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Vienna, and prior registration is required. To register for the March 9 event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Y8. For any questions, email the instructor, Tex Rabenau, at tex.rabenau@mdc.mo.gov.

The Knights of Columbus building is located at 206 6th St. in Vienna.