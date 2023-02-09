Joshua May, Owner of HireStrong, Featured in Rigzone

PLANO, TX, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joshua May, Owner of HireStrong – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Rigzone, What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?

By: Andreas Exarheas

The single greatest mistake a job applicant can make is not thoroughly and thoughtfully preparing for an interview.

That’s according to Gladney Darroh, the president and founding partner of Piper-Morgan Associates, who told Rigzone that, before an interview, the interviewee “must know their own work history so thoroughly that they can, off the tip of their tongue and with total command, talk about the details of what they did, when they did it, and how they have progressed in their career to the current moment”.

Offering his advice on what bad habits oil and gas jobseekers should avoid, Joshua May, a Technical Recruiting Consultant for HireStrong LLC, said, “oil and gas job seekers should put the month and year they started and ended with a company on their job resumes, not just the year”.

Read more: https://www.rigzone.com/news/what_bad_habits_should_oil_and_gas_jobseekers_avoid-30-jan-2023-171900-article/?utm_source=GLOBAL_ENG&utm_medium=SM_TW&utm_campaign=SHARE_DESKTOP