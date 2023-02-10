Benchmark Digital® is Pleased to Welcome Indiana Packers Corporation as a New Subscriber
Benchmark Digital Partners is excited to announce Indiana Packers Corporation as the latest member of our global subscriber group.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners, provider of the industry-leading Benchmark | Gensuite® platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting solutions is excited to announce Indiana Packers Corporation as the latest member of our global subscriber group.
Indiana Packers Corporation is a world-class food company with products featured in small gourmet markets, certain large grocery retailers, and foodservice providers across the U.S. and in more than 25 countries worldwide. Indiana Packers are known for not just their wholesome pork products, but also other in-demand meat products. As a global supplier of numerous food brands, they specialize in different stages of production, distribution, marketing, and sales, while also ensuring farm-to-table quality assurance.
Sustainability reporting needs and performance tracking tools are essential in this evolving EHS landscape. With the implementation of Benchmark’s Sustainability Reporting Software, Indiana Packers will enhance their understanding of their organization’s energy usage, resource consumption, carbon footprint, which will further aid them with sustainability objectives. With the help of automatic unit conversions and emission calculations, sustainability executives at Indiana Packers will no longer need to manually search and compile emission reports. After deploying Benchmark’s award-winning sustainability software solution, Indiana Packers can drive sustainability improvements and ensure their progress toward goals.
To learn more about Benchmark Digital® visit www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com. To learn more about Indiana Packers Corporation, visit https://indianapackerscorp.com.
About Benchmark Digital Partners
Benchmark Digital enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through the Benchmark | Gensuite® platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice based process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions, the Benchmark | Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with the Benchmark ESG® suite for ESG disclosure reporting and management. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark | Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
