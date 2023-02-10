Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,747 in the last 365 days.

Benchmark Digital® is Pleased to Welcome Indiana Packers Corporation as a New Subscriber

Benchmark Digital Partners is excited to announce Indiana Packers Corporation as the latest member of our global subscriber group.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners, provider of the industry-leading Benchmark | Gensuite® platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting solutions is excited to announce Indiana Packers Corporation as the latest member of our global subscriber group.

Indiana Packers Corporation is a world-class food company with products featured in small gourmet markets, certain large grocery retailers, and foodservice providers across the U.S. and in more than 25 countries worldwide. Indiana Packers are known for not just their wholesome pork products, but also other in-demand meat products. As a global supplier of numerous food brands, they specialize in different stages of production, distribution, marketing, and sales, while also ensuring farm-to-table quality assurance.

Sustainability reporting needs and performance tracking tools are essential in this evolving EHS landscape. With the implementation of Benchmark’s Sustainability Reporting Software, Indiana Packers will enhance their understanding of their organization’s energy usage, resource consumption, carbon footprint, which will further aid them with sustainability objectives. With the help of automatic unit conversions and emission calculations, sustainability executives at Indiana Packers will no longer need to manually search and compile emission reports. After deploying Benchmark’s award-winning sustainability software solution, Indiana Packers can drive sustainability improvements and ensure their progress toward goals.

To learn more about Benchmark Digital® visit www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com. To learn more about Indiana Packers Corporation, visit https://indianapackerscorp.com.

About Benchmark Digital Partners

Benchmark Digital enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through the Benchmark | Gensuite® platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.

With intuitive, best-practice based process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions, the Benchmark | Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with the Benchmark ESG® suite for ESG disclosure reporting and management. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark | Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.

Jen Redden
Benchmark Digital Partners
jen.redden@benchmarkdigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Benchmark Digital® is Pleased to Welcome Indiana Packers Corporation as a New Subscriber

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.