International Filmmaker Marc Cayce Set To Premiere New Movie In Hollywood

Actress Paula Jai Parker Movie: Sasha Lanes Actor Jenson Atwood

Known for his stellar lineup of films, he brings us yet another witty and engaging film to enjoy

This was one of my most exciting but challenging films because we filmed in three different states, Michigan, Nevada and California. What a roller coaster ride of emotions.” — Marc Cayce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hailing from the Motor City, but living in LA, Marc Cayce has been making films for decades. While putting out superb content that is positively received by audiences across the country, Cayce has a unique and interesting way of bringing relatable stories to life on the big screen. As influential as he is, Cayce knows how important it is to connect with people through their emotions by building upon common life experiences. He is meticulous when it comes to the details that matter, and that is clearly seen in his latest film, Sasha Lanes.Directed by Marc Cayce, produced by Shacola Thompson, Cheryl Rich, Al Maddin, Marie Lemelle. The film has a great cast, including Paula Jai Parker (Proud Family, Hustle & Flow, Idlewild), Jensen Atwood (Noah's Arc, Their Eyes Were Watching God, Dante's Cove), Patrick Faucette, Lanett Tanett, Tachel Sarodj Bertin, Melissa Strong, Shannon Foster, Titus Thorpe, Carla Triplett. and Tico Wells (The Five Heartbeats), and JadaPaige Danley.About the film:Sasha Lanes attempts to escape her past pain and hardships, as she decides to move across the country on a bus. Sasha’s trip turns into a horrible misadventure when she meets a man on social media and he convinces her to stop in Las Vegas. She finds out he is married and has been lying to her all along. Heartbroken and confused, she heads to Los Angeles to a new job and and new life.How you can see the film:Cinemark Baldwin Hills Theater420 Marlton AveLos Angeles, CADetails:5:40 pm Red Carpet6:40 pm Movie Start TimeTicket Link included below via the website. Come out and walk the red carpet and enjoy a wonderful evening celebrating the release of this film.

Sasha Lanes