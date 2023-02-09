Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,912 in the last 365 days.

QualiTech Environmental to Attend 31st Annual No-Spills Conference

QualiTech Environmental is pleased to attend and support the 31st annual No-Spills Conference from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 ​in Traverse City, Michigan.

As a Midwest-based company with a great understanding of the Great Lakes and inland waterways, our team is very excited to return to No-Spills”
— QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QualiTech Environmental, the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention (OSRP), is pleased to attend and support the 31st annual No-Spills Conference from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 at the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center ​in Traverse City, Mich.

“As a Midwest-based company with a great understanding of the Great Lakes and inland waterways, our team is very excited to return to No-Spills,” QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford said. “We provide a wide array of services across the globe, and we believe that No-Spills is a great venue to bring that experience back to our roots and network to, ultimately, better prepare the region for a response and to protect the region's vast system of vital waterways.”

QualiTech has completed projects for domestic and international oil companies, organizations and governments as an industry leader in offshore and onshore oil spill response.

In providing a professional and straightforward solution, QualiTech Environmental has completed swift responses, minimizing further pollution and closures of navigable waterways ensuring commerce and industry can continue.

QualiTech Environmental provides consulting, training, equipment and support to respond to and remediate oil spills and other incidents. The organization partners with a number of the leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry.

The No-Spills Conference is an environmental and emergency response event focused on preventing hazardous material spills into the Great Lakes and its tributaries. The conference encourages and facilitates interaction between agencies, industry professionals, subject matter experts and the public.

For more information about QualiTech Environmental, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env. For more information about the No-Spills Conference, please visit www.no-spills.com/.

# # #

About QualiTech Environmental, Inc.
QualiTech Environmental Inc. is the industry leader in providing worldwide equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention. QualiTech Environmental supplies state-of-the-art oil spill containment and recovery equipment and services. With more than 30 years in the business, the company delivers customized packages tailored to the customer's needs. For more information about QualiTech Environmental, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/.

Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
email us here

You just read:

QualiTech Environmental to Attend 31st Annual No-Spills Conference

Distribution channels: Environment, Natural Disasters, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.