QualiTech Environmental to Attend 31st Annual No-Spills Conference
QualiTech Environmental is pleased to attend and support the 31st annual No-Spills Conference from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 in Traverse City, Michigan.
QualiTech Environmental, the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention (OSRP), is pleased to attend and support the 31st annual No-Spills Conference from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 at the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center in Traverse City, Mich.
— QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford
“As a Midwest-based company with a great understanding of the Great Lakes and inland waterways, our team is very excited to return to No-Spills,” QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford said. “We provide a wide array of services across the globe, and we believe that No-Spills is a great venue to bring that experience back to our roots and network to, ultimately, better prepare the region for a response and to protect the region's vast system of vital waterways.”
QualiTech has completed projects for domestic and international oil companies, organizations and governments as an industry leader in offshore and onshore oil spill response.
In providing a professional and straightforward solution, QualiTech Environmental has completed swift responses, minimizing further pollution and closures of navigable waterways ensuring commerce and industry can continue.
QualiTech Environmental provides consulting, training, equipment and support to respond to and remediate oil spills and other incidents. The organization partners with a number of the leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry.
The No-Spills Conference is an environmental and emergency response event focused on preventing hazardous material spills into the Great Lakes and its tributaries. The conference encourages and facilitates interaction between agencies, industry professionals, subject matter experts and the public.
For more information about QualiTech Environmental, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env. For more information about the No-Spills Conference, please visit www.no-spills.com/.
About QualiTech Environmental, Inc.
QualiTech Environmental Inc. is the industry leader in providing worldwide equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention. QualiTech Environmental supplies state-of-the-art oil spill containment and recovery equipment and services. With more than 30 years in the business, the company delivers customized packages tailored to the customer's needs. For more information about QualiTech Environmental, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/.
