Fish and Game needs more volunteer Hunter Education instructors to teach the next generation of Idaho hunters

“The backbone of Idaho's hunter education training effort rests on the volunteer instructors, who give their time, passion and energy to the program,” said Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game's Hunter Education Program Coordinator. “Our goal is to help lighten the load on our current volunteers by recruiting new instructors and providing additional classes needed to satisfy a growing demand in students.”

Fish and Game will host an orientation meeting on February 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. where the instructor certification process is explained, as well as how to organize classes, select meeting sites, how to order supplies and register students. Participants will also learn how to use lesson plans and how to employ effective teaching techniques in the classroom and at the rifle range.

To teach hunter education, you need to be a certified instructor. All new instructors must pass a background check and be knowledgeable about sporting arms, wildlife and hunting.

To sign up to attend the orientation, or if you or someone you know is interested, please contact TanaRae Alberti, Magic Valley Region Volunteer Coordinator, at 208-324-4359.