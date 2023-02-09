SHARE! Announces 2023 Executive Board

Carl Ferro, President and Board Chair, SHARE! John Kowalczyk, Vice President, SHARE!'s board of directors. Justin Brimmer, Treasurer, SHARE!'s board of directors. Akwi Devine, Treasure, SHARE!'s board of directors.

Distinguished leaders to guide the recovery nonprofit during its 30th anniversary year

I’m thrilled to kick off our 30th year with strong leadership to carry SHARE!’s successful programs into the future.” — Ruth Hollman, CEO, SHARE!

CULVER CITY, CA, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE! − the first of its kind self-help support group agency − has named a new executive board to mark its 30 years of service.

• President: Carl Ferro

A lifelong entrepreneur, Carl Ferro is co-founder and president of Sunfare – the personalized healthy meal delivery company based in California and Arizona. He is also owner of Fuelstation at Proactive where the company is responsible for feeding leading professional athletes. Ferro is a noted health and fitness expert who is also a former fitness trainer and nutrition counselor. Committed to giving back, he started Generous Hearts, which now feeds 150 people a week who are experiencing homelessness on Skid Row.

Since joining SHARE!, he created the nonprofit’s first-ever text-to-give campaign where influencers including high-profile NFL athletes and celebrities including Jack Black, the cast of SWAT (Alex Russell and Lina Esco), WNBA Champion Chelsea Gray, and Richie Ramone among others have participated in helping raise over $10,000 by posting messages on social media.

• Vice President: John Kowalczyk, DO, FACOS

As founder of the Urology Group of Southern California, Dr. Kowalczyk helps patients with prostate cancer, male impotence, incontinence and urodynamics, gender dysphoria and gender confirmation surgery. He also is a researcher who continues to publish many journal articles as well as a textbook chapter.

A recent past president of the Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons of California and a California delegate to the American Osteopathic Association House of Delegates, he is an expert reviewer for the Osteopathic Medical Board of California. He also sits on the board of the Physician’s Aid Association, the Good Samaritan IPA and the Medical Executive Committee of Good Samaritan Hospital. Dr. Kowalczyk has received many awards, including the David M Shaw Physician of the Year Award at Good Samaritan Hospital and the Physician Educator of the Year Award for Downey Regional Medical Center’s Family Practice Residency Program. He is also co-founder of Generous Hearts.

• Treasurer: Justin Brimmer CFP®, CAP®

During the past 21 years, Brimmer has helped countless start-ups and small businesses grow their revenue, while also advising large corporations on how to remain financially viable in difficult markets. After serving as CFO of three companies, he founded Unorthodox Inc. – an entertainment and sports management firm based in Beverly Hills.

Brimmer earned his bachelor’s degree in pre-law from the University of California-Berkeley and his Executive Certificate in Financial Planning from Pepperdine University. A Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy, he holds the Certified Financial Planner designation, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 6, 7, 63 and 65 securities licenses, and an active insurance license in California. In addition to lending his time and talent to SHARE!, Brimmer is a board member with the Los Angeles Leadership Academy.

• Secretary: Akwi Devine, RN, BSN

Known as a leader in holistic care and prevention, Akwi Devine is co-founder and president of Vive Concierge – a virtual health ecosystem and lab services company whose core mission is “to democratize concierge medicine” and advanced care for everyone.

She began her career as a labor and delivery RN, and private concierge nurse. After caring for many established individuals representing a broad spectrum, ranging from C suite executives to notable Hollywood and sports celebrities, Devine was inspired to extend the conveniences of concierge care to as many people as possible. This passion serves as the foundation for her work and has driven her efforts both professionally and philanthropically.

“This is a compelling opportunity and I’m honored to lead the board as we navigate through some of the most disruptive challenges seen in our city’s mental health sector,” said SHARE! Board President Carl Ferro. “I’m excited to use some of my personal relationships to ensure that we honor the mission of SHARE!”

“I’m thrilled to kick off our 30th year with strong leadership to carry SHARE!’s successful programs into the future,” said SHARE! CEO Ruth Hollman. “The new leadership brings a vast knowledge to successfully move SHARE! forward to the next level.”

About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE! contributes to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact and finding them jobs so they no longer need government subsidies. Their participation in self-help support groups ensures that they do not return to homelessness. This proven formula gives homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming a full participant in society. For more information, please see https://shareselfhelp.org.

