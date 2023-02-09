Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Ignited Conversations of Diversity at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
Tabitha Brown, Ericka Nicole Malone & Wendy Raquel Robinson @ErickaNicoleMaloneENT Director's and Creator's Spotlight at #Sundance2023
Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment's Indie Director's and Creator's Spotlight set its footprints as a true industry hotspot driven by diversity at Sundance 2023
From a filmmaker and civil rights perspective, I am unbelievably proud to live in this moment and share this privilege with others. 2024 will carry an even bigger voice.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of diversity in filmmaking, Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment's Indie Director's and Creator's Spotlight set its footprints in the snow as a true industry hotspot at this year's Sundance Film Festival. The lounge offered a day of behind-the-scenes, authentic education, networking, and industry-driven panels. Emmy Award-winning social media personality/ actress/author Tabitha Brown, and Perception: Seeing is Not Believing producer Denver Robbins served as moderators to keep the conversation flowing and energy high.
— Ericka Nicole Malone
Panel participation included Eduardo Ramirez, Director of Photography for NARCOS and Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, who spoke on the challenges of cinematography as a person of color in Hollywood. Craig Ross, writer/director/producer of AllBlack's Monogamy, openly discussed his long career as a director for Fox's Prison Break, Bones, and NCIS. Matty Rich, writer/director of Straight Out of Brooklyn and the cult classic The InkWell, debuted the trailer for his new film Birth of the Black Underworld. Ericka Nicole Malone, writer/executive producer of Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story and Ward of the State and Essence Film Festival’s Lamonia Brown, explored how to break through barriers of diversity in the industry. Vanessa Estelle Willams, actress/producer best known for Soul Food and HBO’s L Word - 2nd Generation conversed on her transition from acting to creating. And Wendy Raquel Robinson, star of Paramount’s The Game, reviewed her veteran career and philanthropic work as Art Director for NAACP award-winning 501(c)3 program, Amazing Grace Conservatory (AGC).
"The Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Director and Creator's Spotlight" was a day of overwhelming celebration for the independent directors and creators of color who are transforming Hollywood. By bringing them together to share their stories in front of an industry audience such as Sundance, I hope their unique experiences and knowledge will lend support and inspiration to others on this same journey," stated Ericka Nicole Malone.
In reflection Matty Rich shared “It was an honor for me to be able to showcase my latest work “Birth of the Black Underworld” at Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment’s lounge. I was in awe of level of talent that came out to support her platform. Hats off to Ericka for bringing this conversation, top talent and integrity to the industry.”
Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment's evening activation transformed into a sexy Neo Soul lounge with Dj Q-Nice live on the decks and sultry performances by award-winning R&B artists Sha'leah Nikole, Alfred Jackson, Keith Robinson, and Angie Stone. Not only were invite-only guests entertained but so were their taste buds with free-flowing signature cocktails, mocktails, warm beverages, and rotational fare such as Mediterranean bowls, gourmet vegan and beef sliders, chicken wings, and Caprese bites. Gifting supported brands such as Tabitha Brown Organic Popcorn and Sunshine Seasoning, Obali Cool Coffee cliques, RAD8 Collagen Sparkling Tea, Wordy Girl Essentials luxury candles, House of Broadnax Beauty, MediTEAtions Manifest LOVE and Detox blends, and more. With its beautifully built-out space dripping in art deco elegance featuring chandeliers, candles, furs, fragrant florals, white leather furniture, shag carpets, gold statement pieces, and beyond, Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment produced an intimate experience to be remembered by all.
While it's a successful wrap for the Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment brand, the exhilaration continues for the "Indie Director's and Creator's Spotlight" creator, Ericka Nicole Malone. Her latest film, "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story," holds multiple nominations for the upcoming 2023 NAACP Image Awards -- Outstanding Independent Motion Picture, Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative.
Malone concluded, "My goal is to continue bringing this necessary conversation to Sundance to impact more and more people every year. From a filmmaker and civil rights perspective, I am unbelievably proud to live in this moment and share this privilege with others. 2024 will carry an even bigger voice."
About Ericka Nicole Malone: Ericka Nicole Malone is a producer, director, screenwriter, and playwright building her entertainment brand in Hollywood. Ericka's latest project, "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story," is a feature film starring Grammy Award-winner Ledisi as the iconic Mahalia Jackson and an all-star cast including Columbus Short, Janet Hubert, Keith Robinson, and Corbin Bleu. The film has garnered 22 award wins and nominations during its film festival run, including "Best Narrative Feature Audience Award" Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) and Roxbury Film Festival, "Best Feature Film," Las Vegas Film Festival and Charlotte Black Film Festival, "Best Diaspora Narrative Feature," African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and a nomination for HBO's Best Feature Film at Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, to name a few. In addition, "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story" is exclusively streaming on Hulu. Early in her career, she understood the obstacles faced by female filmmakers and women of color, so she chose to bet on herself. Upon founding Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment with business partner Phillip E. Robinson, this allowed her to combine her business savviness with her love for writing, resulting in success on the theatrical stage and in film.
