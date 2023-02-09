CWCBExpo Opens Registration for New York’s Premier Cannabis Business Event

CWCBExpo New York, June 1-3, 2023

The Main Event on the East Coast for the Legalized Cannabis Industry Returns to New York for its 9th Year

CWCBExpo New York is the essential educational and networking event, providing unmatched insight, information, and resources on the multi-faceted cannabis industry” — Gretchen Gailey, Chief Strategist, CWCBExpo

PARAMUS, NJ, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for the 9th Annual CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) taking place June 1-3 2023 at the Javits Convention Center in New York, NY. CWCBExpo is the premier event on the East Coast, in one of the most influential legalized cannabis markets in the U.S. and internationally, that provides the latest information, resources and tools for established and emerging cannabis businesses.

The CWCBExpo New York conference program, a hallmark of the event, will provide relevant, data-driven information and industry trends that are moving this growing and opportunistic market forward. The expert led program focuses on the business potential and challenges in all sectors of the industry including cannabis production, distribution, and sale on a regional, national and global level. Conference sessions and roundtables will also cover current state-by-state cannabis laws, equity programs, entrepreneurial opportunities, and wellness properties of the plant. Master classes, workshops and special summits are also planned focused on finance and capital investment, dispensary ownership, and taxation.

“CWCBExpo New York is the essential educational and networking event, providing unmatched insight, information, and resources to those looking to expand their business or establish themselves in the multi-faceted cannabis industry,” said Gretchen Gailey, Chief Strategist, CWCBExpo.

CWCBExpo will also feature an exhibit floor with suppliers in the industry showcasing cutting-edge products and services to those in the business, entrepreneurs seriously looking to enter the market, healthcare professionals, dispensary owners, investors, and providers of professional services.

Show floor highlights include:

*CWCBExpo Women’s Pavilion: Showcasing women entrepreneurs who are creating innovative products, businesses and ancillary services that are helping to build the industry

*University & College Row: Featuring over two dozen educational institutions that offer tracks, curriculums and majors in all facets of the cannabis industry

Signature networking events including the B2B Networking Bash, Industry Yacht Party, Norml Forml and numerous after-hour parties will also be part of the agenda. In addition a far-reaching community engagement campaign is underway to make this CWCBExpo, and Cannabis Week the most influential East Coast event for the business of cannabis.. Exciting CWCBExpo New York updates will be announced soon.

Early bird discounted conference rates and more information for the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo in New York can be found at https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny/. There is still time to submit a speaker application as the deadline is February 28, 2023, click here: https://cwcbexpo.com/speaker-application/. For more information on sponsoring or exhibiting contact cwcbe@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

###

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com.

Editor’s Note: Qualified members of the media are invited to register as press for CWCBExpo New York, email: press@cwcbexpo.com