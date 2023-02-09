FDLE arrests Navarre man for promotion, transmission of child sexual abuse material

NAVARRE, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested Alexander Brian Freehardt, 42, of Navarre, on six counts of electronic transmission of child sexual abuse material, one count of promoting a sexual performance of a child and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, all felony charges.

The case began in January when the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip about an online user sharing child sexual abuse material on a peer-to-peer network. Investigators determined that the user was sharing the material from outside of Okaloosa County, and transferred the investigation to FDLE.

Through investigative techniques, FDLE agents were able to identify Freehardt as the sender of the child sexual abuse material. Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Freehardt’s residence on February 7 with the assistance of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Additional charges are possible pending further forensic review of seized devices.

Freehardt was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on Tuesday. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001