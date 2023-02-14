Nine Valentine's Day Tips For Autism And Special Needs Parents
Autism Coach and Award-Winning Writer Deanna Picon Offers Parents of Children With Autism and Special Needs Nine Tips To Keep Their Relationship Strong
Special needs parents can use these tips to revitalize their relationship and make it a priority again. It's a new year and perfect time to start spending fun and quality time with each other”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing a healthy and fulfilling marriage or relationship while raising a child with a disability is challenging. Taking care of all aspects of a child’s daily living – including school activities, therapy, medical appointments and personal needs – can leave little time for oneself, much less a partner.
— Deanna Picon
“Every relationship deserves care and attention, but with the continuous and time-consuming demands of having a special needs child, it often seems unattainable,” said Deanna Picon, founder of Your Autism Coach, LLC (http://www.yourautismcoach.com) and author of The Autism Parents’ Guide To Reclaiming Your Life. Picon is also the recipient of the 2022 “Top Family Guidance Writer” Award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine. “With all the family responsibilities and job pressures, relationships are often put on the back burner, so couples rarely put aside time for themselves.”
Parents can apply these simple tips to have a wonderful Valentine’s Day and throughout the year.
1. Have Good Times. Special needs parents may feel guilty for enjoying themselves, even if it’s only for a few hours. However, there's no reason to feel bad for wanting some time with your partner to resume the activities, events and hobbies you used to do before having kids. In fact, it’s probably the best thing you can do for your family. Every couple needs and deserves some time together to re-connect and keep the emotional and communication bonds strong.
2. Take Advantage of Your Support Team. Ask family members or close friends (well in advance) to watch your special needs child for a few hours or a day or two. You’ll be pleasantly surprised how much people want to help you. They really respect and admire you after seeing how difficult it can be to raise a special needs child. And knowing that they're giving you and your partner some quality time and a well-deserved break will make them feel good as well. Best of all, you’ll have peace of mind knowing your child is safe and well-cared for, and there are no child care costs.
3. Plan Couple Time. Schedule “fun dates” for yourselves on a weekly or monthly basis. Write it on the calendar. Enter it in your cell phone. It doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive; a movie or a meal at a local restaurant is fine. Do some of the things you did when you were dating or try something new. The important thing is that you’re spending meaningful time with each other without trying to cook dinner, tend to your child’s needs, and clean the house at the same time. Above all, when you’re out together, do not discuss your child, household bills or tasks. Have a nice talk about the two of you. You probably haven't done that in years.
4. Enjoy At Home. Romantic evenings can be created anytime. Once your kid(s) are asleep, have some wine and scrumptious dessert by candlelight. Snuggle on the sofa while you stream some movies or listen to relaxing music. This is a nice and easy way to wind down from a stressful or busy day. Most importantly, focus on each other. Put down all the electronic devices.
5. Begin New Traditions. 2023 is the perfect year to create new adventures and activities that can add some excitement to your relationship. Plan for future fun, like booking a romantic trip. Many hotels and bed and breakfast inns offer affordable, weekend getaway packages for couples. Saving up for your next adventure can be simple and motivating. Buy a little bank, cover it in gift wrapping paper and label it “Good Times Getaway.” Put all your loose coins and maybe a few dollar bills in it at the end of each day and watch your savings mount up. Once your little bank is filled up, deposit the funds into your savings bank account and start again.
6. Express Your Gratitude. Show appreciation for all the wonderful or demanding things you are doing as partners and parents. Tell each other, “You’re the best! I’m so glad you’re in my life” every once in a while. It’s always nice to hear compliments, especially from your partner. Thank each other for acts of kindness, like taking over some household tasks so you have extra time to do something you like and rarely get a chance to do.
7. Remember Nobody’s Perfect. Give each other permission to vent and “blow off some steam” when things get really difficult. Don’t be critical or take anything to heart in the heat of the moment. Be understanding of your partner’s feelings so you avoid fostering anger and resentment. By allowing each to be honest and open, you’ll build goodwill, trust and respect within your relationship and deepen the bonds between the two of you.
8. Keep The Spark Alive. Attention and affection for each other doesn’t have to be set aside for just date nights and special occasions. A little extra effort on both sides can generate ongoing intimacy. A good morning or good night kiss, a little hug as you pass in the hall, a love message by text or e-mail. These little gestures can mean so much and make you feel special and happy about your relationship.
9. Surprise Each Other. You don’t have to wait for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s or Father’s Day to do something nice for your partner. Give him/her a balloon that says “I Love You.” Buy a small bouquet of flowers, cologne or an unexpected gift of something your partner would love.
