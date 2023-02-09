Jaune Quick-to-See Smith at Clarke Auction, February 19th
Fabulous Estate Auction, February 19th at 10am ESTLARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of selling an important Reuven Rubin painting last month for $300,000, Clarke Auction brings to market notable artworks of another important artist, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith.
At Clarke Auction Gallery’s next sale on Sunday, February 19th starting at 10 am, crossing the block will be a pair of large acrylic diptychs by Jaune Quick-To-See Smith (b 1940), a Native American painter raised on the Flathead Reservation in western Montana.
She is well known for her intricate abstract paintings and prints from the 1970s on that weave together personal narratives and her cultural history with motifs from modern signage and art history. Estimated to attain $20/30,000, the two works, “Okanogan Series #4 and 6” comprise a collage of four canvases that measure a total of 84 inches tall by 32 inches wide.
Also on offer from the same estate is an untitled pastel drawing by Smith depicting dancing figures ($3/5,000).
“Jaune Quick-To-See Smith is a contemporary painter that is very well collected; she combines painting, collage and appropriated imagery to create a very unique visual language,” said owner and auctioneer Ronan Clarke.
If you are in New York this spring/summer, be sure to check out Jaune Quick-to-See Smith upcoming exhibition at the Whitney Museum starting April 19th and running through August 2023. https://whitney.org/exhibitions/jaune-quick-to-see-smith
Clarke Auction
Call or email for Phone / Absentee bid
+1 914-833-8336
info@clarkeny.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube